Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CQR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CQR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Conquest Resources Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: CQR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:30 pm

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/28/c1919.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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Conquest Resources Limited

Conquest Resources Limited

Conquest Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of properties located in Northern Ontario. The company owns an interest in Alexander Red Lake Property, Smith Lake Property, King Bay Gold Project and Golden Rose project.

Conquest Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of properties located in Northern Ontario. The company owns an interest in Alexander Red Lake Property, Smith Lake Property, King Bay Gold Project and Golden Rose project. Keep Reading...
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Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Results from Copper Rand come from step out drilling surrounding the historic mine which produced 14.9Mt at 3.9% CuEq for 268kt Cu and 1.3Moz Au1 Copper Rand sits within the Chibougamau North Camp which also hosts the Cedar Bay and Golden Eye... Keep Reading...
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