Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ACB

Trading resumes in:

Company: Aurora Cannabis Inc.

TSX Symbol: ACB

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 11:56:02 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/22/c8566.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

aurora cannabisacb:cctsx:acb
ACB:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Standard Lithium Reaches Major Operational Milestones at Arkansas Demonstration Plant

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

Related News

Uranium Outlook: World Edition

Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Uranium Outlook

energy investing

Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

precious metals investing

REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

precious metals investing

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

base metals investing

Red Metal Completes LiDAR Analysis and Identifies New Exploration Targets