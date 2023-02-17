Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Canada Silver Director Resigns

Canada Silver Director Resigns

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces the resignation of Annemette Jorgensen from the Board of Directors.  Ms. Jorgensen has resigned for personal reasons and t he Company wishes Ms. Jorgensen the best in her future endeavors

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksTSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

The near-surface mineralization has been intercepted as shallow as 50.50m downhole.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has received data from its Phase 2 drill program at Graal showing a visual estimate of up to 29.90 meters of massive and semi-massive sulphides near the surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 15, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company", "Canada Silver Cobalt" or "CCW") is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced spin-out of the Graal property in Quebec into a separate public company called Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas"), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCW (see CCW press release October 4, 2022). The Board of Directors of CCW has approved proceeding with the spin-out by way of plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. In connection with the plan of arrangement, approximately 37% of the shares of Coniagas will be distributed to the shareholders of CCW by way of special dividend, consisting of approximately 11.7 million shares, each accompanied by one-half of a common share purchase warrant.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-processing waste rock material from Castle Mine for battery minerals, in Gowganda, Ontario

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-processing waste rock material from Castle Mine for battery minerals, in Gowganda, Ontario.

"Re-processing the mine waste rock to limit the amount of soluble metals entering the water and into the surrounding water shed, thereby contributing to the global green incentives," commented Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., CEO, "reinforcing our ESG commitments."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property package is approximately 240 km 2 and is contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium LCT property near Cochrane, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Rights Plan ") pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as rights agent (the " Rights Agent ") dated February 14, 2023 (the " Effective Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Sale provides Energy Fuels with significant non-dilutive funding for expansion of industry-leading US uranium production and completion of 'Phase 1' rare earth separation circuit.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale (the " Closing ") of three (3) wholly-owned subsidiaries that together hold Energy Fuels' Alta Mesa ISR Project (" Alta Mesa ") to enCore Energy Corp. (" enCore ") for total consideration of $120 million (the " Transaction "). Unless otherwise indicated, all references to dollar amounts in this press release are references to US$.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that the Company's Minnesota subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") has received all necessary approvals and has commenced drilling at its Emily Manganese Project ("Emily" or the "Project"), Minnesota, USA

The Emily Project is located in the Cuyuna Iron Range of central Minnesota, USA (Figure 1), an area with a rich mining history and supported by well-established local infrastructure, a skilled mining workforce and abundant power and gas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Phase 2 geochemistry sampling program to develop further knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

As stated in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2023, a recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. As a pilot project, identification of this particular high grade lithium target utilized ASTERRA's satellite-based technology, as part of the teaming agreement announced on January 26, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Details Kindersley, Saskatchewan Asset Development Strategy

LithiumBank Details Kindersley, Saskatchewan Asset Development Strategy

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a project update and detail the current development strategy for LithiumBank's Kindersley Lithium Project (" LKLP ") located near Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada that makes up part of its Saskatchewan district portfolio of 100% Crown land. The Company's initial focus for LKLP was to target areas within the Duperow Formation reservoir that had the following characteristics:

  • Lithium brine concentrations above 70 mg/L and could potentially support large scale brine extraction & subsequent reinjection
  • Comprehensive production data that indicate large volumes of brine
  • Past producing wells and local infrastructure

Following these criteria, LithiumBank acquired 111,282 acres of Crown mineral permits. (See Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aben Resources Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Resource Investing

Woyla Project Update: Phase 2 Drill Program Overview And New Vein Discoveries

Lithium Investing

Regional Exploration Commences East Of Greenbushes Lithium Mine

Lithium Investing

Electric Vehicles Need Battery Metals Mining, Investing Opportunities Ahead

Silver Investing

Silver Reserves: Top 3 Countries (Updated 2023)

×