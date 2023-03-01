Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 1, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce it will participate and present at the PDAC 2023 Conference in Toronto from March 5 to March 8, 2023 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

Management will be available at Booth 2741 and President Matt Halliday, P.Geo is making a presentation Monday March 6 at 11:50 am in Room 803 as part of the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors.

Canada Silver Cobalt recently announced plans for a spinout of its Graal property in northern Quebec into Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. The details of the spinout including share structure and distribution can be found in previous news releases on February 15, 2023 and October 4, 2022.

At the 6,113-hectare Graal property, the Company has discovered several massive and semi-massive structures and some impressive intervals with great nickel and copper grades including up to 28.90m of 1.12% NiEq containing 0.75% Nickel and 0.41% Copper and other elements. The Company completed 7,036m of diamond drilling as part of Phase 2 drilling at Graal for a total of 1 6,794.60 m of drilling during the 2021-2022 drilling campaign (see news release February 27, 2023).

Other Canada Silver Cobalt projects include:

  • The Eby-Otto gold property near Kirkland Lake where the company has conducted recent drilling with results pending (see news releases October 24 and 26, 2022)

  • Newly acquired St. Denis lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario where the technical team is planning a substantial exploration program for the 2023 field season (see news release February 6, 2023)

  • Past-producing Castle Mine and the exceptional high-grade silver-cobalt discovery at Castle East with also numerous gold intercepts including near surface and where further drilling is planned (see news release January 17, 2023 and About section below).

Link to recent news releases

https://www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com/news/category/2023

Link to updated corporate presentation

https://www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com/Presentation.pdf

Q ualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Basa, P.Eng., CEO of Canada Siler Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43- 101 standards.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CCW:CA
