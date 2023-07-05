VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Through prospecting, stripping and new geophysics, CCW is poised to find additional targets for unlocking mineralization potential.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to report assay results from samples collected during prospecting in the Miller Lake area at the Castle Mine property near Gowganda, Ontario, including a selected grab sample which assayed 6.07 grams per tonne gold (Au) picked up at the surface.

A quick prospecting trip northwest of Miller Lake in June while our stripping operation is on hiatus has delivered the following results:

  • Selected grab sample FW000357 contains 6.07 g/t Au. The sample is of a rusty orange and white weathering, pervasively altered (iron carbonate, quartz, albite) intrusive rock hosting 5% fine-grained pyrite and minor quartz veining and stringers. The sample was collected 165 meters west of the north shore of Miller Lake, and 250 meters southwest of historic outcrop stripping and channel sampling (2014 and 2015) which also yielded gold in assay results (see NI 43-101 Technical Report Update for Castle East, Ontario, Canada, May 2021);
  • Several additional samples with gold grades ranging between 0.10 to 0.28 g/t Au (FW000358, FW000359, and FW000360). These samples are similarly described as rusty, bleached, and altered, hosting pyrite and quartz stringers. These samples were collected 80 meters west of the north shore of Miller Lake.

"This is both surprising and significant for us. Silver and cobalt veins were typically found at the surface at Castle and elsewhere in the broader Cobalt Camp but it has been rare to find gold at the surface and with such a high grade, but it makes sense with the geological context of the Archean basement here in the Abitibi," said Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., President and COO.

"We regard this surface sample of high-grade gold as a breakthrough in our efforts aimed at unlocking the full mineralization potential at Castle, and it provides compelling support for the extension of the stripping operations we are planning just to the north of it," Mr. Halliday added.

Previous reports of gold at the Castle Mine property were mainly in drill intercepts well below the surface. For details, see the Company news release January 17, 2023.

A first-stage stripping program had previously been announced for Castle (see news release May 8, 2023). The work has encountered minor delays due to the smoke from forest fires, which has presented challenging working conditions, and equipment problems.

The newly reported gold sample provides compelling support for the extension of stripping operations to this promising location, reinforcing the Company's commitment to unlocking the full potential of its mining assets.

Canada Silver Cobalt remains highly encouraged by the results of its prospecting efforts, which we believe will continue to reveal substantial gold and silver mineralization prospects.

In addition to the ongoing prospecting activities, Canada Silver Cobalt is utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance its exploration capabilities. The recently initiated M-PASS survey, contracted to ALS GoldSpot, will play a pivotal role in identifying and targeting new gold and silver mineralization zones. Data acquisition was completed last week, and the survey is currently in the data processing stage. When combined with our existing dataset, this survey will complement machine learning targeting. (See news release June 28, 2023.)

"This exciting report of a 6 g/t gold sample near Miller Lake marks a significant milestone for Canada Silver Cobalt," said Mr. Halliday. "Our prospecting efforts have yielded promising results, showcasing the potential for substantial mineralization in the area. With the resumption of our stripping program, we are eager to expand our operations to this newfound location. Furthermore, the implementation of the M-PASS survey reinforces our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to drive our exploration success."

Canada Silver Cobalt Works is dedicated to conducting responsible and sustainable mining practices while striving for excellence in resource extraction. The company remains focused on maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and development of high-grade gold and silver deposits.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved by and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The 2023 assay results are from Temiskaming Testing Laboratories (TTL) in Cobalt, Ontario. The field program, quality assurance, quality control (QAQC), and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing procedures consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QAQC purposes for this program in addition to the lab QAQC.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property - 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172356

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksCCW:CATSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

The survey is an important step in the exploration process to discover new high-grade silver-cobalt vein structures.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") will be conducting an airborne Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System (M-PASS) developed by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. (ALS GoldSpot") over large sections of its Castle Mine property in Northern Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 30, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company is pleased that the Ontario Legislature has approved Bill 71 containing changes to the Ontario Mining Act which marks the way for regulations of the recovery permit. The recovery permit will be a streamlined method to reprocess historic mine wastes like the Beaver Mine and Castle Mine stamp mill tailings.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its May 3, 2023 news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced a delay in the filing of its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").  The Company announced that it not file the Annual Documents by the prescribed legal deadline of May 1, 2023 due to the fact that the Company had to make the necessary arrangements with its auditors to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete the annual financial statements, with the goal of filing the Annual Documents on or before May 26, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2023 the Company has closed the 2 nd final tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 9,331,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $466,550. The Company also issued 3,628,125 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds of $290,250 for an aggregate of $756,800 in the 2 nd and final tranche together with the 1 st tranche closing of $825,100 the total gross proceeds raised in both tranches are $1,581,900.  The financing is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has begun work at Castle East with a new, first stage stripping plan to follow up on shallow gold and silver mineralization.

"Stripping and trenching have historically been very important in the Cobalt Mining camp. We are getting back to the basics to see what is under the overburden at Castle East, to follow up on distinct, shallow gold and silver intercepts in the planned stripping zone. We are motivated to see if there is a surface expression. We are also excited to follow up on the previously identified gold zone on the property," commented Matthew Halliday P.Geo., President and COO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt financing arrangement with Weston Energy LLC (the " Lender ") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$2,000,000. In connection with the financing, BMR issued a promissory note to the Lender, which matures on September 15, 2023, and bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum, with interest payable at the maturity of the note. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

July 4th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces Results from Phase 1 Winter Drilling Program at Shatford Lake Manitoba

ACME Lithium Announces Results from Phase 1 Winter Drilling Program at Shatford Lake Manitoba

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today drill core sample results from its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

Core drilling was based on geological prospecting/mapping with lithium determinations by LIBS and geophysical magnetic interpretation. Drilling and magnetic interpretation was successful in defining broad structural belts with multiple unexposed pegmatites and specific cross structural features in these broad belts that control pegmatite injection. Recent results from this maiden drilling program at Shatford Lake will help the Company vector in the fertile pegmatite zones. Twenty-six pegmatites were intersected in 6 of 8 drill holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Comments on Shareholder Support

Alpha Lithium Comments on Shareholder Support

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today commented on shareholder feedback received in connection with the hostile offer (the "Hostile Offer") for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares") announced June 8, 2023, including the open letter published on June 26, 2023 by Alpha's major shareholder Kyle Stevenson. The Board unanimously determined that the Hostile Offer is not in the best interests of the Company or its current shareholders.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of the Company commented: "As a public company, shareholder feedback is tremendously helpful to Alpha's Board and management in ensuring our vision for the Company aligns with the owners of the Company: the shareholders. I'm very appreciative that Mr. Stevenson made his perspective known, and that perspective is generally consistent with the feedback I've received directly from many of our other shareholders." Mr. Nichol continued: "For months we have been, and will continue to, assess all available transactions on the basis of the benefit they provide to shareholders, with particular regard to the unique and compelling characteristic of each of our assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Prepares for the Summer Field Program on Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Canadian Filing Extension for Audited Annual Financial Statements Granted

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to provide more information in respect of the information included in its press releases of 13 June 2023, announcing its change of auditor, and of 29 June 2023, announcing that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") in relation to the late filing of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 ("Financial Statements") which resulted due to the required change of auditor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

Toggle3D.ai - the Generative AI CAD-3D Model SaaS Studio Begins Trading in the USA Under the Stock Symbol: TGGLF

Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

Agriculture Investing

SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Adds 2 Additional Claims of 3,310 Ha in Segovia

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

×