FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects up to 28.90 Meters of 1.12% Nickel Equivalent near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects up to 28.90 Meters of 1.12% Nickel Equivalent near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

The near-surface mineralization has been intercepted as shallow as 51.50m downhole and contains up to 0.73% Ni, 0.41% Cu, with 1.12% NiEq over 28.90m

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has reviewed and verified the assay results from its Phase 2 drill program at Graal with up to 28.90m of 1.12% NiEq containing 0.75% Nickel and 0.41% Copper and other elements.

The Company completed 7,036m of diamond drilling as part of Phase 2 Graal (see news release June 13, 2022) for a total of 16,794.60m of drilling during the 2021-2022 drilling campaign. A 43-101 Technical Report was completed for Phase 1 of drilling and was announced on August 15, 2022. Please see Table 1 for the assay results.

Drilling Highlights

  • 0.94% NiEq over 15.90m containing 0.53% Ni, 0.56% Cu, and 0.08% Co in GRL-22-61
  • 1.12% NiEq over 28.90m containing 0.73% Ni, 0.41% Cu, and 0.09% Co in GRL-22-60
  • 1.61% NiEq over 4.30m containing 0.99% Ni, 0.80% Cu, and 0.12% Co in GRL-22-57
  • 1.27% NiEq over 2.70m containing 0.72% Ni, 0.73% Cu, and 0.11% Co in GRL-22-56
  • 1.31% NiEq over 4.30m containing 0.88% Ni, 0.38% Cu, and 0.11% Co in GRL-22-55
  • 1.03% NiEq over 5.00m containing 0.64% Ni, 0.45% Cu, and 0.09% Co in GRL-22-49
  • 1.31% NiEq over 4.80m containing 0.86% Ni, 0.48% Cu, and 0.11% Co in GRL-22-41

"We have discovered some impressive intervals with great Nickel and Copper grades during this phase of drilling. Phase 2 was a success in discovering both wider intervals and also continuity of Nickel-Copper sulphides within the MHY Zone. As we continue to explore the property, we are learning more and more about the geology and controlling structures responsible for the sulphide deposition. There is an incredible amount of land to explore between the Discovery, MHY, and Gravi Zones so we have our work cut out for us. We are looking forward to seeing this property develop further as part of Coniagas Battery Metals," said Gerhard Kiessling, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration.

The 6,113-hectare Graal property is one of the many Critical / Battery Metal properties acquired in late 2020 targeting nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization. (See February 16, April 21, July 22, November 15, 2021 and January 31, 2022 news releases). The drill program was being managed by Laurentia Exploration in association with GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.

The Company has announced that it plans to spin out the Graal Property into a new Company called Coniagas Battery Metals. The details of the spinout including share structure and distribution can be found in previous news releases on February 15, 2023, October 4, 2022. The Company will provide an updated 43-101 compliant technical report that will include the new data from Phase 2 of diamond drilling for the spin out to Coniagas Battery Metals.

Table 1: Sample and Assay Highlights from Phase 2 Drilling

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length NiEq %Ni %Cu %Co %
GRL-22-41217.30222.104.801.310.860.480.11
GRL-22-41232.50234.001.500.330.220.120.03
GRL-22-41236.50237.501.000.450.340.110.03
GRL-22-47121.50126.505.000.750.220.140.03
GRL-22-4951.0056.005.001.030.640.450.09
GRL-22-53104.00115.3011.300.480.300.190.04
Including113.10114.701.601.481.040.280.13
GRL-22-5491.10100.008.900.940.600.380.08
GRL-22-55100.50104.804.301.310.880.380.11
GRL-22-5644.8047.502.701.270.720.730.11
GRL-22-5794.10102.508.401.090.670.550.08
Including95.6099.904.301.610.990.800.12
GRL-22-58120.70127.707.000.470.260.330.04
Including126.00127.701.701.100.600.760.09
GRL-22-6051.5080.4028.901.120.730.410.09
Including51.5074.3022.801.350.890.50.11
GRL-22-6162.1078.0015.900.940.530.560.08
Including71.4078.006.601.520.940.830.11

 

Note: These intervals represent core length and may not represent true width. All intervals are assay composites. NiEq % based on US$: 10$/lb Ni, $3.5/lb Cu, $25/oz Ag, $1800/oz Au, $27/lb Co, $870/oz Pt , $2000/oz Pd.

QA/QC

The core samples were sent to ALS labs located in Val d'Or for sample preparation and will be forwarded to a separate lab for a four-acid digest multi-element suite including nickel and copper as well as a fire assay for platinum and palladium. Blanks and standards were included in the sample batch and their values allow the public disclosure of the assay results.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/156226_b226383584f86a32_002.jpg

Figure 1: Showing the location of select assay highlights from historic drilling, Phase 1, & Phase 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/156226_b226383584f86a32_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/156226_b226383584f86a32_003.jpg

Figure 2: Map showing a pseudo-long section of the Discovery Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/156226_b226383584f86a32_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/156226_b226383584f86a32_004.jpg

Figure 3: Map showing a pseudo-long section of the Gravi Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/156226_b226383584f86a32_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/156226_b226383584f86a32_005.jpg

Figure 4: Map showing a pseudo-long section of the MHY Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/156226_b226383584f86a32_005full.jpg

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release has been provided by Laurentia technical team and the content was reviewed and approved by Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., a member of Québec Order of Engineers and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property - 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156226

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksTSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects up to 28.90 Meters of 1.12% Nickel Equivalent near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects up to 28.90 Meters of 1.12% Nickel Equivalent near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The near-surface mineralization has been intercepted as shallow as 51.50m downhole and contains up to 0.73% Ni, 0.41% Cu, with 1.12% NiEq over 28.90m

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Director Resigns

Canada Silver Director Resigns

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces the resignation of Annemette Jorgensen from the Board of Directors.  Ms. Jorgensen has resigned for personal reasons and t he Company wishes Ms. Jorgensen the best in her future endeavors

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

The near-surface mineralization has been intercepted as shallow as 50.50m downhole.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has received data from its Phase 2 drill program at Graal showing a visual estimate of up to 29.90 meters of massive and semi-massive sulphides near the surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 15, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company", "Canada Silver Cobalt" or "CCW") is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced spin-out of the Graal property in Quebec into a separate public company called Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas"), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCW (see CCW press release October 4, 2022). The Board of Directors of CCW has approved proceeding with the spin-out by way of plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. In connection with the plan of arrangement, approximately 37% of the shares of Coniagas will be distributed to the shareholders of CCW by way of special dividend, consisting of approximately 11.7 million shares, each accompanied by one-half of a common share purchase warrant.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-processing waste rock material from Castle Mine for battery minerals, in Gowganda, Ontario

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 23, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

DirectorNumber of
Votes Cast		Percentage of
Votes Cast
Donald BubarFor:
Against:		86,024,853
3,998,463		95.558%
4.442%
Alan FerryFor:
Against:		83,870,489
6,152,827		93.165%
6.835%
Naomi JohnsonFor:
Against:		83,846,213
6,177,103		93.138%
6.862%
John E. FisherFor:
Against:		84,225,135
5,798,181		93.559%
6.441%
Marilyn SpinkFor:
Against:		84,133,756
5,889,560		93.458%
6.542%
Harvey L. A. YesnoFor:
Against:		84,727,835
5,295,481		94.118%
5.882%

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

  • Signs lease and purchase option agreements covering two strategic blocks of land joining the Company's existing holdings.
  • First company to consolidate land into one contiguous block covering much of the manganese-iron deposition previously drilled by US Steel and Pickands Mather.
  • NSC to review drill program now underway to include additional holes to cover high-grade historical intercepts on this newly acquired ground.

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that the Company's Minnesota subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") has signed lease and purchase option agreements with two private landowners in Emily, Minnesota on two adjacent blocks of land covering approximately 77 acres of surface and mineral rights

The Emily Project is located in the Cuyuna Iron Range of central Minnesota, USA (Figure 1), an area with a rich mining history and supported by well-established local infrastructure, a skilled mining workforce and abundant power and gas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Camp Is Completed at the KLR- Walker Uranium Project, Mobilizes Equipment & Drill Rig

Marvel's Camp Is Completed at the KLR- Walker Uranium Project, Mobilizes Equipment & Drill Rig

VANCOUVER, BC ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" orthe "Company") is pleased to announce the camp is now set up for the inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program is planned for 10 holes totaling 1,000m. Equipment, including a drill is now on site.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

The DD Zone remains an area of high merit based on:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE EXPANDS LAND POSITION AT ITS ABERFOYLE LITHIUM-TIN-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE EXPANDS LAND POSITION AT ITS ABERFOYLE LITHIUM-TIN-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has expanded its land position at its Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") and now holds tenure comprising a total of 159 square kilometres in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE: F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has ranked in the top 10 performing mining stocks in the 2023 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,713 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

"it's a great honor to be included in the Venture 50 ranking. It's a great testament to the progress being made over the year on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project as it accelerates toward a Final Investment Decision" says CEO, Jean-Sebastien Lavallée. "2023 should be an exciting year as we advance detailed engineering toward construction and continue an active drilling campaign on the Corporation's prospective 1,050 square kilometer exploration portfolio," he concluded.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") provides the following corporate update on its TSX-50 top 50 selection and on its investment holdings:

As of February 17, 2023, material investment holdings for the Company in the lithium mineral exploration field include the following investments:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sirona Biochem Receives Antiviral Testing Results

Puma Exploration Invites You to PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto This March

New Break Pursuing Young-Davidson Model at its Moray Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 20 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Intersects 23m @ 4.26g/T Gold At Sanutura Project

Lithium Investing

Drill Assays Confirm Lithium Mineralisation In Third Pan At Bitterwasser Lithium Clay Project

Resource Investing

Uranium Confirmed At Orroroo Project

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Intersects 23m @ 4.26g/t Gold at Sanutura Project

×