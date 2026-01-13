Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Project Named Under Ontario's One Project, One Process Framework

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to provide the announcement by Canada Nickel that its Crawford Nickel Project has been name for Ontario's One Project, One Process framework.
Noble CEO Vance White said "We congratulate Canada Nickel in their announcement today as to its Crawford Nickel Project being formally named for the Province of Ontario's One Project, One Process. We believe this is a huge step forward in the potential development of the Crawford deposit."
TORONTO, January 13, 2026 – Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced the Province of Ontario has formally named the Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford" or "the Project") as the second project to be advanced under the Province's new One Project, One Process ("1P1P") framework. The 1P1P framework is designed to better coordinate Ontario's permitting and review processes for major mining developments by aligning timelines, responsibilities, and information sharing across provincial ministries. For Canada Nickel, this designation reflects the advanced state, scale, and strategic importance of the Crawford Nickel Project within Ontario's Critical Minerals Strategy. "Ontario is moving at lightning speed to open this 100% Canadian owned mine to create 4,000 jobs for Canadian workers," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "In 2026, our government is going full-tilt to unlock one of the world's largest nickel deposits that will supercharge our economy and help end China's critical mineral dominance. ‘Made-in -Canada' from start to finish, as we build a domestic supply chain that includes the Western world's largest nickel sulphide mine, a new nickel processing plant and downstream alloy production facility." "Today's announcement underscores the strategic significance of the Crawford Nickel Project for Ontario and the province's ambition to establish a world-leading, Made-in-Ontario critical minerals supply chain," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel Company. "Crawford is purpose-built to anchor a new low-carbon mining and clean metals manufacturing corridor in Northeastern Ontario - driving long-term economic growth, creating high-quality jobs, and ensuring that value generation remains within the province. As the only mining project in Canada to secure this type of endorsement from both federal and provincial governments, today's announcement strengthens our commitment to commencing construction by yearend. We look forward to working with the province through its newly announced Critical Minerals Processing Fund to help realize these ambitions." Importantly, Canada Nickel has engaged in comprehensive consultations with the Province of Ontario and re-affirmed that the 1P1P framework will complement - not replace our longstanding commitments to Indigenous Nations, environmental stewardship, or regulatory rigour. The framework is intended to enhance government coordination and efficiency, while maintaining the highest standards for project development and community engagement. Crawford is already advancing at the forefront of Canada's modernized regulatory framework, having become the first mining project in the country to submit an Impact Statement under the amended Impact Assessment Act, 2019, in November 2024. Together with its designation under the 1P1P framework and its referral to the federal Major Projects Office in November 2025, these milestones establish a clear path to responsibly accelerate development. 2 Crawford is expected to be the largest nickel sulphide project in the western world and among the most economically significant mining developments in Canada. Independent analysis estimates the Project will generate more than $70 billion in GDP over its initial 40+ year mine life, including approximately $67 billion for Ontario alone, while supporting 1,000 direct and 3,000 indirect and induced jobs. Through its patented In-Process Tailings (IPT) Carbonation technology, Crawford is also expected to permanently store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂ annually, positioning it to become one of Canada's largest carbon storage facilities, and the world's first net-zero carbon nickel mines. All technical information derived in this news release is from the Company's Crawford Feasibility Study, published in November 2023.
Qualified Person and Data Verification
Stephen J. Balch (P.Geo. – Ontario), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.
The magnetic images shown in this news release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Nickel District. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc.(20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario, ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), all of which are in the province of Quebec.
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."
More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.
Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Mann West Nickel Sulphide Project, timing for filing a technical report in support of the Mineral Resource Estimate, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, timing and completion (if at all) of additional mineral resource estimates, the potential of the Timmins Nickel District, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts:
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
