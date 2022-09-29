Nickel Investing News

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on the Crawford project and its financing activities.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"The Company remains on track to deliver the feasibility study for Crawford by year-end. The study work is approximately 85% complete and the company is confident in its outcome.  This financing will allow us to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering that is advantageous for us to complete during the coming winter months and allows us to remain well-funded as we continue to aggressively advance the project" said Mark Selby , Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.

Loan Facility

The Company has arranged a US$10 million loan facility with Auramet which is expected to close on or before October 14 , 2022.  The loan will be due January 14, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share.   The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.  The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.   Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $900 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZeroNickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Contact:
Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study and the timing and completion of the loan facility. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions,events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Canada Nickel Confirms Large Scale Discovery at Reid, Provides Regional Exploration Update

Canada Nickel Confirms Large Scale Discovery at Reid, Provides Regional Exploration Update

Highlights

  • Current drilling confirms large scale discovery at Reid – delineated mineralized footprint already 90% of Crawford footprint of 1.6 km 2 which contains the fifth largest Measured & Indicated sulphide resource globally of 3.5 million tonnes of contained nickel
  • Regional drilling continues to validate geophysical targeting approach highlighting potential from 42 km 2 of geophysical targets
  • Latest assays from Deloro include DEL22-05 intersecting 394 metres of 0.26% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today confirmed a large-scale discovery at its Reid property, and positive drilling results at other regional targets as a result of its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign.

Canada Nickel Company to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd  

Canada Nickel Company to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd  

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) based in Toronto, Canada, focused on advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel market, today announced that Mark Selby (Chair and CEO), will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Deloro Property

Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Deloro Property

Highlights

  • Second significant discovery from newly acquired regional properties – Reid and Deloro .
  • Assay results at Deloro confirmed expected grades over entire core length of 487 metres of 0.25% nickel including 91 metres of 0.28% nickel.
  • Mineralization successfully defined over 1.1 kilometres of strike length by 100 – 400 metres wide to a depth of 420 metres.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results at its Deloro property, which confirm the second significant discovery from the Company's newly acquired properties.

Canada Nickel Company Initiates Federal Permitting Process for Crawford Nickel Project

Canada Nickel Company Initiates Federal Permitting Process for Crawford Nickel Project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today that the federal Impact Assessment permitting process for the Company's Crawford Nickel Project has been initiated following the acceptance by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the "Agency") of the Company's Initial Project Description (the "IPD"). The Agency has determined the IPD conforms to the regulations and it has been posted to the Agency's public website for an official comment period.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"We would like to thank all who have taken the time to provide feedback, and to reiterate the significant role each individual can play in the careful and informed design, development, and operation of the Crawford Nickel Project," said Mark Selby , Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.  "The relationships we have built since the earliest days of the project have been crucial in facilitating these conversations, and by continuing to collect, reflect upon, and integrate the comments, concerns, questions, and suggestions we receive, Canada Nickel hopes to build a project that maximizes benefits to all communities in the region."

Engagement Period
Following the submission of an IPD draft to the Agency in May 2022 (see news release Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process, 12/05/2022 ), Canada Nickel initiated an extensive round of engagement on the IPD, hosting more than 20 meetings with Indigenous communities, project stakeholders, and the general public to present key content from the IPD and enable follow up Q&As. The intention of these meetings was to gather crucial feedback from as many interested individuals as possible – all of which was carefully logged and integrated into the final IPD submission.

Next Steps
The Agency's filing of the IPD to its website signals the beginning of a 180-day comment period for the document. With the IPD now publicly available, the Agency will conduct its own series of engagement activities, which will assist the Agency in developing a Summary of Issues relating to the project, to then be provided to Canada Nickel. Subsequent to this and over the coming months, Canada Nickel will complete a Response to the Summary of Issues and a Detailed Project Description, both of which will be submitted to the Agency for further review.

For more information regarding the IPD or the Impact Assessment process, please visit the Agency's website at https://www.canada.ca/en/impact-assessment-agency.html .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel Identifies New Method for Accelerated CO2 Capture

Canada Nickel Identifies New Method for Accelerated CO2 Capture

Highlights

  • Simple carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero nickel and generation of 21 tonnes of CO 2 credits per tonne of nickel produced after offsetting all emissions
  • Demonstrates potential to turn a nickel mine into a generator of carbon credits rather than generator of carbon emissions
  • Crawford Project could produce an estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of CO 2 credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO 2 credits over expected life of mine

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results of a laboratory test program for a new method of accelerated carbon capture In Process Tailings Carbonation ("IPT Carbonation") that the Company believes has transformative potential.

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unaudited interim consolidated July 31, 2022, financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

For the nine months ended July 31, 2022, Copper Fox had a net loss of $889,829 (July 31, 2021 - $747,620) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (July 31, 2021 - $0.00 loss per share).

Pan Global Announces Drill Program on Eight Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Announces Drill Program on Eight Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and that multiple new targets have been identified for drill testing at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "Drilling has continued at Escacena with up to four drill rigs operating since January. The current plan includes testing at least six new targets in the Escacena Project in addition to continuing to expand the copper and tin mineralization at La Romana. We are excited at the potential to make further copper discoveries with drilling now initiated on several new targets, all within 5km of our near-surface La Romana copper-tin discovery. Ongoing exploration continues to generate multiple high-priority drill targets. Drilling is underway at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and is due to commence shortly at the Pilar, Zarcita and La Romana Deep targets. This is the first time most of the new targets will be drill tested. The fact that we are already seeing evidence of copper, lead and zinc mineralization in some of our first holes on new targets at Hornitos and La Jarosa is very encouraging with assay results awaited. Assay results are also pending for 14 drill holes at the La Romana discovery."

Fabled Copper Secures Underground Adits

Fabled Copper Secures Underground Adits

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that from mid-June - Early September 2022 they were successful in securing 4 adit entrances on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 101/14-36-008-13 W2M (" Second Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs, which aligns with the Company's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium in existing infrastructure.

World Copper Announces Results from Mancha Amarilla Drilling, Confirms Extension of Mineralization at Escalones Project in Chile

World Copper Announces Results from Mancha Amarilla Drilling, Confirms Extension of Mineralization at Escalones Project in Chile

World Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQC: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper") announces drill results from the Mancha Amarilla target at the Company's Escalones Copper project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Escalones Project"). The Escalones Project has estimated Inferred Mineral Resources of 426 million tonnes of 0.367% copper, based on nearly 25,000 metres of drill core from 53 holes (see news release dated August 23, 2021). World Copper has now completed 1,676 metres of additional drilling along the western-most, road accessible edge of the Mancha Amarilla zone, with the following highlights:

  • Successful completion of first target of Mancha Amarilla drilling, confirming copper oxide mineralization extends at least 150 metres south from previous drilling
  • Oxidation extends to depths of 280 metres below the ridge, as predicted by modeling
  • Confirmation of western flank of Mancha Amarilla mineralized zone with indications that the mineralization should improve eastward into the central areas of the zone

CEO Nolan Peterson commented, "Since restarting work on the Escalones project, World Copper has focused on completing the preliminary economic assessment with respect to the existing Escalones resource, which was completed in February 2022 (see news release dated February 15, 2022), as well as expanding the Escalones' mineral resource south into the adjacent previously untested Mancha Amarilla zone. With the completion of the first phase of the drill programme we have now confirmed what initial reviews indicated - that the Escalones resource has the potential to be significantly larger than its current definition, with oxide mineralization to similar depths as the main deposit. With the western edge of the Mancha Amarilla footprint defined, we now have clear targets for the next phase of drilling, aiming to increase the grade of the overall resource as we test the flanking skarn targets which exhibit some of the highest grades on the property."

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.8 g/t Au Over 107.5 m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.8 g/t Au Over 107.5 m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill hole FCG22-19 that successfully intersected and extended the North Fork zone gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

