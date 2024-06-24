Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announces that the Company has arranged a US$15 million loan facility with Auramet, which is expected to close on or before July 9, 2024.

CNC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , CEO, said, "I am pleased that our long supportive financing partner, Auramet, has agreed to provide a US$15 million bridge facility, which will allow us to remain well-funded to continue to advance our permitting, engineering, and financing activities. Discussions with offtake and project partners for Crawford are ongoing and expected to be completed before year end as we continue to target a mid-year 2025 construction decision for Crawford upon receipt of permits."

Loan Facility

The loan will be due January 9, 2025 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 750,000 1 year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 . The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes. The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero nickel and generation of an additional tonnes of CO2 credits per tonne of nickel produced after offsetting all emissions, the potential to turn nickel mine into a generator of carbon credits rather than generator of carbon emissions, the production of estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of carbon credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO2 of credits over expected life of mine at Crawford, the ability to monetize carbon credits, the ability to quantify carbon capture, emission estimates, the brucite content of the deposit, the scalability of the process, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study including the viability of the inclusion of the IPT Carbonation Process and related facilities as part of the project, the results of Crawford's PEA, including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, 5 economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-provides-corporate-update-and-announces-us15-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-302179493.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/24/c4855.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Highlights

  • 2024 drilling increases mineralized footprint by 50% to 1.2 kilometres long by up to 700 metres wide.
  • Deloro is located just 8 kilometres south of Timmins with direct road and powerline access and shallow overburden averaging less than 9 metres thick.
  • 11 holes successfully completed including DEL24-12 with 0.26% nickel over 431 metres and DEL24-17 with 0.27% nickel over 293 metres.
  • Resource estimate is underway and expected to be completed in July 2024 .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on its 2024 exploration program with assay results from eleven holes on its Deloro property ("Deloro"), which now completes the infill drilling in advance of the first resource estimate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Achieves Initial Metallurgical Success at Mann Northwest Property

Canada Nickel Achieves Initial Metallurgical Success at Mann Northwest Property

Highlights

  • First two metallurgical tests at Mann deliver strong recovery and concentrate quality:
    • Overall nickel recoveries of 58% and 59%.
    • Nickel and magnetite concentrate grades in line with expectations.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce robust recovery and concentrate quality results from the first set of metallurgical tests on samples from the Mann Northwest property.  The results were achieved using the standard flowsheet developed for the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Continues to Achieve Excellent Drill Results at Reid

Canada Nickel Continues to Achieve Excellent Drill Results at Reid

Highlights

  • New best interval to date at Reid - 687 metres of 0.27% nickel including 36.0 metres of 0.41% nickel and 7.5 metres of 0.56% nickel in REI24-18.
  • All four holes intersected core lengths of at least 676 metres with average grades of 0.24% to 0.27% nickel.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) provided an update today on its 2024 exploration program with assay results from four new holes at its Reid property, which included the best drill result to date from the property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) was proud to participate in an Ontario government delegation at the 2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C. During the summit, CEO Mark Selby a veteran in the mining industry with over 20 years of experience, stressed the importance of strengthened Ontario-US trade partnerships and collaboration in critical minerals as demand for clean energy solutions across North America surges.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel Company's CEO further spoke about the essential role of nickel in various high-tech applications, including electric vehicles (EVs) and stainless steel production, critical for the transition to a cleaner economy. "Nickel is not just a metal; it's a linchpin in our sustainable future," said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company.  "Canada Nickel, Ontario, Canada and the United States share many of the same economic and environmental objectives, specifically around the need for reliable, clean, critical minerals sources amid growing geopolitical tensions and increasing supply chain pressures."

Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in Ontario's Timmins Nickel District was showcased at the summit as a model of innovation and sustainability. Projected to become one of the top nickel sulphide operations globally, it boasts potential for zero-carbon production thanks to the Company's proprietary IPT Carbonation carbon storage technology.

"The Crawford Project is expected to be the Western World's largest nickel sulphide operation, emphasizing our commitment to environmentally responsible mining practices that significantly reduce carbon emissions," Selby noted. The Ontario project is expected to play a crucial role in filling critical supply gaps for North America's EV and stainless steel markets.

The summit also served as a platform for Canada Nickel to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the nickel market, which is essential for powering the EV revolution. The discussions included the impact of recent US policies on metal imports and the strategic steps both nations and the province need to take to secure a reliable supply of critical minerals.

"We have the critical minerals, expertise and experience the world is looking for in my riding of Timmins and across Northern Ontario ," said George Pirie , Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins , and Ontario's Minister of Mines. " The United States and Ontario share goals for a battery-powered future and the relationship between our governments has never been more important. We need to work together to secure the supply chain and Ontario -based companies like Canada Nickel will help us accomplish this goal. I am so excited to continue working to promote Ontario mining companies because they are the best in the world."

Canada Nickel's participation in the summit underscores its role as a leader in the next generation of large-scale nickel supply and as a key player in North America's critical minerals strategies. The company continues to work closely with the Ontario Government, Canadian, and US officials to advance bilateral initiatives that enhance the critical minerals supply chain and promote sustainable mining practices.

For More Information, Contact:
Mark Selby
CEO and Director
647-256-1954
info@canadanickel.com

Media Contact:
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs, Canada Nickel Company
sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, strategic plans, statements relating to the nickel and EV markets, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Crawford Project, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-concludes-successful-participation-in-washington-dc-summit-on-north-american-critical-minerals-strategy-302132296.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares)

  • Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks

  • Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") as Canada Nickel consolidates its interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects east of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

Invest Yukon - Hon Ranj Pillai, Yukon's Premier highlights the key critical minerals conversation and the promising economic future for Yukon. Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) emphasizes that as the demand for critical minerals intensifies, they are well positioned to meet the needs of the territory, Canada and global demand, as a leading developer in Canada. With a robust focus on advancing major projects, the company is set to significantly contribute to the critical metals supply chain. Supported by favorable governmental policies and an experienced management team, Western Copper and Gold is poised to become a cornerstone in the mining sector, driving economic growth and sustainability. Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) explores a new region that reveals critical mineral potential over a district-scale land package.

Invest Yukon
Yukon Mining Alliance
investyukon.ca

Founded in 2009, Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA"), the globally recognized Invest Yukon brand - is a strategic industry alliance of Yukon's leading exploration, development, and mining companies, focused on creating innovative capital attraction initiatives to promote Yukon's competitive advantages as a top mineral investment jurisdiction, its member companies and their Yukon-based projects. YMA's initiatives include international investment focused conferences, events, and campaigns in the North American, European, and global financial markets.

About BTV - Business Television:
For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities

www.b-tv.com/theagency

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213962

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has received results from the remaining five drill holes at the Thierry Copper Project near Pickle Lake, Ontario that were drilled by CCMI in July 2023 as part of a 2,600 metre drill program. The Thierry Copper Project is 100% owned by Cuprum Corp. CCMI owns 23.2 million shares of Cuprum and is the second largest shareholder with approximately 30% of the issued shares of Cuprum. Orecap Invest Corp. is the largest shareholder owning 29.5 million shares of Cuprum.

A complete review of the drill results has been disclosed by Orecap Invest Corp. earlier this morning and is available on Sedar Plus in their press release dated June 20, 2024, or on their website at www.orecap.ca. Further to CCMI's disclosure of September 20, 2023, which is available on Sedar Plus, the results are as good or better than expected.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a final tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 24, 2024 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the final tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 230,000 non-flow through units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering") and 3,900,000 flow through shares (each an "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $612,600. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$5.46 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$5.46 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced marketed best efforts brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5,463,000 . Under the Offering, the Company sold 9,379,088 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and 36,923,800 flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024, in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 75,369,669 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 65.81% of the common shares outstanding (114,527,617).

Shareholders approved the re-election of all Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 28, 2024, and the reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the resolution to ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

