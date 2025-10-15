California Nanotechnologies Announces Stock Options

California Nanotechnologies Announces Stock Options

California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO,OTC:CANOF) (OTCID: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has granted 2,475,000 incentive stock options to the employees, directors and officers of the Company. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and received approval by Board of Directors Resolution on October 15, 2025. The options were granted at the exercise price of $0.39 CAD per share, which was the most recent closing price. The stock options will vest over three years, expire after a five-year period and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange requirements.

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.
At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallurgic powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

For further information, please contact:

California Nanotechnologies Corp.
Eric Eyerman, CEO
T: +1 (562) 991-5211
info@calnanocorp.com

Panolia Investor Relations Inc.
Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder
T: +1 (647) 598-8815
brandon@panoliair.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

