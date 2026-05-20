C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in the upcoming conferences.

TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

  • Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on May 26, 2026, at 2:30 pm ET.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat on June 3, 2026, at 8:45 am ET, taking place in New York, New York.

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will participate in 1x1 meetings on June 10, 2026, taking place in Miami, FL.

The live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Associate Director, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Leah Gibson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
LGibson@c4therapeutics.com

Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com


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