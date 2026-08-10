C3 AI Named Leader in AI Platforms

Customers "rave about the business value..." — and the evaluation scored C3 AI highest in the current offering category

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced it was recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in its recent report , The Forrester Wave™: AI Platforms, Q3 2026 — with the highest score in the current offering category of all 15 providers evaluated.

Forrester evaluated the C3 Agentic AI Platform , the end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating Enterprise AI applications and agents. It models the entire enterprise as a single unified ontology graph, so every application and every agent draws on one source of truth. That foundation underpins C3 AI's turnkey application portfolio, including C3 AI Reliability , C3 AI Demand Planning , C3 AI Process Optimization , and C3 AI Inventory Optimization . It also powers C3 AI Agentic Process Automation , which puts autonomous agents to work on business and operational processes, and C3 Code , which generates production-grade applications from natural language.

"The engineers at C3 AI invented the concept of Enterprise AI; they invented model-driven architecture; they invented agentic AI; it is gratifying to see them recognized for their great accomplishment — the C3 Agentic AI Platform," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO, C3 AI.

C3 AI received the highest scores possible in eight criteria:

  • Data modeling : One governed model of the entire enterprise — the ontology every application and agent works from.
  • Agent development : Build and orchestrate multi-agent systems that execute business and operational processes.
  • AppGen tools : C3 Code generates production-grade applications from natural language, interfaces and workflows included.
  • Cohesive experience : One environment from data modeling through agent deployment.
  • Governance controls : Unified policy, risk, and compliance controls that govern every agent in production.
  • Platform management : Cost controls that tie agent and model spend to business outcomes.
  • Security certifications : SOC 2, ISO, and FedRAMP, with deployments at the highest security levels.
  • Supporting services and offerings : Turnkey applications, dozens of solution accelerators, and "white glove" implementation.

C3 AI also received above-average customer feedback in the evaluation. "Customers rave about the business value of the use cases they've implemented and C3 AI's ‘white glove' implementation and ongoing service," the report states.

Access the full report now here: c3.ai/resources/analyst-report/forrester-wave-ai-platforms-2026 .

The Forrester Wave™: AI Platforms, Q3 2026, Forrester Research, Inc., August 6, 2026. Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823
pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

C3.aiAINYSE:AI
AI
The Conversation (0)
Aitenders Technologies Receives Final Approval from CSE and Commences Trading

Aitenders Technologies Receives Final Approval from CSE and Commences Trading

Aitenders Technologies Inc. (CSE: BIDS) (“Aitenders” or the “Company“), the developer of an end-to-end AI-powered platform for tender response and contract management purpose built for complex construction and infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that the Company has received final... Keep Reading...
Solvonis Therapeutics (LSE:SVNS)

SVN-015 Advances into Further NIDA-Funded Studies Following Encouraging Initial Screening

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, is pleased to announce encouraging results from the initial in vitro cardiac ion-channel and broader... Keep Reading...
Miivo Provides Corporate Update on Its Launch of Its AI CFO Products

Miivo Provides Corporate Update on Its Launch of Its AI CFO Products

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") today highlighted key milestones achieved during the first half of 2026 since the launch of its AI CFO productsOver the past 6 months, the company launched three products:1) Business Intelligence focused on... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces SM Energy as a Keynote Speaker at the 31st EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, on August 19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Announces SM Energy as a Keynote Speaker at the 31st EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, on August 19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference, featuring a broad group of public and private energy companiesSponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to increase their market presence DENVER, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom,... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Signs Definitive Agreement with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Signs Definitive Agreement with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 16th, 2026, the Company has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated July 29th, 2026, with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Aitenders Technologies Receives Final Approval from CSE and Commences Trading

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

NevGold Turns a Year of Drilling Into a U.S. Antimony Resource

Related News

gold investing

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

uranium investing

DRC Investigates Uranium-Contaminated Cobalt Claims

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

precious metals investing

NevGold Turns a Year of Drilling Into a U.S. Antimony Resource

base metals investing

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 125 Square-kilometres in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt

base metals investing

Cascadia Expands Mineralization at the Carmacks Project with 52.84 m of 1.04% Cu and 0.37 g/t Au