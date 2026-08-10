C3 AI Named Leader in AI Platforms

Customers "rave about the business value..." — and the evaluation scored C3 AI highest in the current offering category
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced it was recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in its recent report , The Forrester Wave™: AI Platforms, Q3 2026 — with the highest score in the current offering category of all 15 providers evaluated.
Forrester evaluated the C3 Agentic AI Platform , the end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating Enterprise AI applications and agents. It models the entire enterprise as a single unified ontology graph, so every application and every agent draws on one source of truth. That foundation underpins C3 AI's turnkey application portfolio, including C3 AI Reliability , C3 AI Demand Planning , C3 AI Process Optimization , and C3 AI Inventory Optimization . It also powers C3 AI Agentic Process Automation , which puts autonomous agents to work on business and operational processes, and C3 Code , which generates production-grade applications from natural language.
"The engineers at C3 AI invented the concept of Enterprise AI; they invented model-driven architecture; they invented agentic AI; it is gratifying to see them recognized for their great accomplishment — the C3 Agentic AI Platform," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO, C3 AI.
C3 AI received the highest scores possible in eight criteria:
- Data modeling : One governed model of the entire enterprise — the ontology every application and agent works from.
- Agent development : Build and orchestrate multi-agent systems that execute business and operational processes.
- AppGen tools : C3 Code generates production-grade applications from natural language, interfaces and workflows included.
- Cohesive experience : One environment from data modeling through agent deployment.
- Governance controls : Unified policy, risk, and compliance controls that govern every agent in production.
- Platform management : Cost controls that tie agent and model spend to business outcomes.
- Security certifications : SOC 2, ISO, and FedRAMP, with deployments at the highest security levels.
- Supporting services and offerings : Turnkey applications, dozens of solution accelerators, and "white glove" implementation.
C3 AI also received above-average customer feedback in the evaluation. "Customers rave about the business value of the use cases they've implemented and C3 AI's ‘white glove' implementation and ongoing service," the report states.
Access the full report now here: c3.ai/resources/analyst-report/forrester-wave-ai-platforms-2026 .
The Forrester Wave™: AI Platforms, Q3 2026, Forrester Research, Inc., August 6, 2026. Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .
About C3 AI
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.
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C3 AI Public Relations
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