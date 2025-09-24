C3 AI Named a Leader in Industrial AI

Market-leading Enterprise AI software

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that Verdantix has named the company a Leader in its Green Quadrant: Industrial AI Analytics Software (2025) report , awarding the company the highest overall scores in capabilities and momentum. This report evaluates Enterprise AI analytics software vendors in predictive maintenance and supply chain solutions based upon capabilities and momentum.

"C3 AI continues to set the standard for Enterprise AI, delivering production-grade AI solutions that improve manufacturing uptime, production yield, and profitability across industries through unmatched capabilities in predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. "This recognition from Verdantix reinforces that our customers realize substantial economic value with our solutions."

The report highlights multiple customer successes powered by C3 AI, including:

  • Nucor Corporation , the largest U.S. steel manufacturer and recycler, achieved a significant improvement in forecast accuracy and generated multimillion-dollar savings through raw-material and schedule optimization.
  • Con Edison , one of the largest energy providers in the U.S., now executes 31 million daily predictions across AI applications in production, increasing service reliability and grid resilience for its more than 5 million customers.

According to Verdantix, C3 AI is distinguished with leading scores in:

  • Predictive maintenance , blending time-series ML with physics-based models and LLM-assisted triage to generate risk scores, remaining useful life, and failure probabilities
  • Supply chain management , enabling scenario-driven planning and optimization
  • Machine-learning operations (MLOps), governance and observability

"The Verdantix Green Quadrant: Industrial AI Analytics Software (2025) report positions C3 AI as a Leader for predictive maintenance and supply chain analytics with strengths in data storage and management, model training, asset performance management, supply chain and logistics optimization, model development, platform APIs, and more," said Henry Kirkman, Industry Analyst, Verdantix.

Download the full report here: https://c3.ai/c3-ai-named-leader-in-industrial-ai-analytics/

Learn more about C3 AI's predictive maintenance and supply chain applications on our website.

Schedule a demo here .

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823
pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai

