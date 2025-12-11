C3 AI Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Agencies can now leverage C3 AI's secure, proven Enterprise AI technology for protected, high-impact government use cases
C3 AI (NYSE: AI) the Enterprise AI software company, today announced it achieved FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) authorization .
FedRAMP is the U.S. government's standardized framework for validating the security of cloud platforms that process sensitive, data-heavy workloads, enabling agencies to adopt advanced cloud and AI capabilities with speed and confidence.
"Obtaining FedRAMP authorization underlines that the C3 Agentic AI Platform is trusted, secure and compliant with the stringent standards that federal agencies demand," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. "We're proud to deliver to government customers the same Enterprise AI capabilities used by commercial enterprises — now with full federal-grade accreditation."
C3 AI's FedRAMP Moderate designation builds on the company's existing IL5 and IL6 authorizations as C3 AI expands its support for the federal government.
With this authorization, C3 AI is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace and is deemed authorized for use by federal agencies — accelerating the ability to adopt proven AI-driven solutions across mission-critical programs.
About C3.ai, Inc.
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211020010/en/
C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823
pr@c3.ai
Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai