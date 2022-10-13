Energy Investing News

On national TV Sat. October 15 & Sun. October 16, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) - The global energy transition creates a soaring demand for silver and tin. BTV visits Eloro Resources who's on the verge of a major discovery with five active drills on their flagship project in Bolivia.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) - BTV visits the heart of Yukon's new gold rush where Banyan's aggressive drilling has earned them a 4-million-ounce mineral resource estimate. With over 155 holes drilled, Banyan Gold is aiming even higher.

Klimat X Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) - The carbon market is worth over $270 billion, and this company is on course to capitalize with multiple projects in development. BTV learns of their ESG initiatives and how Klimat X is tackling climate change with nature-based solutions.

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) - BTV chats with Mayfair Gold, Canada's first carbon neutral gold project. The mineral exploration company's flagship project inferred over 3.7 million tonnes of gold and is in the prolific Timmins area.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) - World-class uranium deposits are found in the Athabasca Basin, and CanAlaska holds interest in ~300,000 hectares. BTV checks in as they continue to drill until the end of the 2022 season.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV highlights emerging companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 15 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 16 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct 15 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 16 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 23 @ 8:30am ET

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140336

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumTSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
TSXV:CVV

CanAlaska Uranium


CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $10 Million

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 6, 2022, due to increased demand, it is increasing the total gross amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement to $10 million (the "Offering").

The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FTUnit") to be sold at a price of $0.52 per FT Unit; and (ii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.70 per Charity FT Unit. Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share"), and one-half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering. The exact number of FT Units and Charity FT Units sold will be determined at closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Announces up to $8 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Reports on 2022 AGM Results

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $8 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.52 per FT Unit; and (ii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.70 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Announces Additional Uranium Intersections From Summer Drill Program

Controlling Structure and Graphitic Package Defined on New Discovery

Multiple Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity Below Unconformity

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization in New Uranium Zone at West McArthur

Geochemical Assay Results Confirm Basement-Hosted Uranium Mineralization with 2.4% U3O8 over 9.0 metres

High-Grade Interval Includes 3.5% U3O8 over 6.0 metres

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Acquires Fisher Copper Claims, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain mineral claims (the "Claims") in Saskatchewan from Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Big Ridge") in consideration of the issuance of 100,000 shares of the Company to Big Ridge and a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Claims, one-half of which (0.5%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000. The shares are subject to a four month hold period.

The Fisher property is located 40km west of Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan in a volcanic arc assemblage and associated sedimentary rocks of the Glennie Domain. The property hosts a stratabound, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit measuring 650,000 tons grading 0.5% copper and 3.0% zinc.* Forum's geological team has identified further targets for extension of the mineralization and will be conducting a prospecting and sampling program this month.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Dr. Rebecca Hunter Joins Forum Exploration Team; Gravity Survey Completed on Nunavut Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Hunter has joined Forum as Senior Geologist. Dr. Hunter will bring her valuable experience as an economic geologist with a broad knowledge of uranium, base and precious metal deposit models to the Forum exploration team.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "With the Company's renewed focus on uranium exploration and its expansion into energy metals, Dr. Hunter brings a fresh perspective to the Company's portfolio of uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin and our copper, nickel and cobalt properties in Saskatchewan and Idaho. And of course, Rebecca will be advancing her former discoveries of uranium deposits in Nunavut when she was at Cameco, which are now held by Forum."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Begins Trading on the OTCQX in the United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Skyharbour has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Skyharbour upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. Skyharbour begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SYHBF."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Skyharbour Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH; OTCQX: SYHBF), a Canadian uranium exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Skyharbour begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SYHBF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with Yellow Rocks Energy Ltd to Option the Wallee and Usam Island Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( "Skyharbour" o r the " Company " or the "Optionor" ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement" or the "Agreement") with Yellow Rocks Energy Ltd, a private Australian entity, ("Yellow Rocks" or the "Optionee") which provides Yellow Rocks an earn-in option to acquire up to 80% interest in the Wallee and Usam Island Uranium Properties located in the Wollaston Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Properties"). The Properties contain twelve (12) mineral claims, comprising approximately 62,951 hectares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

