Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the outcome of the exercise of the Company's warrants that expired on September 30, 2022.

A cumulative total of 5,735,000 warrants were exercised (at $0.20 per warrant), generating aggregate proceeds of approximately $1.15 million. After giving effect to the warrant exercises, as at October 4, 2022 the Company has 160,567,881 common shares issued and outstanding.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "Brunswick Exploration continues to gather momentum and is now well positioned to capitalize on its multiple exploration opportunities in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and, with the recent acquisition of lithium pegmatites near Hearst, in Ontario."

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT PHILLIP THOMAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Phillip Thomas has joined Spey as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2022.

Mr. Thomas is a highly specialised lithium brine geologist with significant experience in salt lake (salars) exploration, hydrology, estimation and production chemical engineering. He has had more than 30 years experience in the capital markets as a mining focussed investment banker with Macquarie Bank and ABN-Amro. Mr. Thomas is Non-Executive Chairman of copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX: AR1).

Canada Silver Cobalt to Distribute Shares and Warrants of its Subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals to Shareholders

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, - TheNewswire - October 4th, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to distribute an aggregate of approximately 11.75 million shares of its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") to the shareholders of Canada Silver Cobalt by way of dividend. Each of the shares will be accompanied by half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will give the holder the right to acquire one additional share of Coniagas at a price of $0.40 for two years. Canada Silver Cobalt will acquire the shares as consideration for the impending transfer to Coniagas of the Graal property in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Québec. The Company has filed a technical report with respect to the Graal property on SEDAR, prepared in conformity with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Company is working with Haywood Securities to secure funding to advance the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, due to the current economic and capital market volatility, it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news releases, dated January 24, 2022 and July 14, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site for its vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project "). The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant located on 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The JFSL site is also close to services, sources of reagents, and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO Project development.

Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups near Hearst Ontario, totaling 60 claims and 26,318 hectares in an area that is highly prospective for lithium pegmatites. The company has also optioned a spodumene-bearing pegmatite adjacent to the new project (Decoy and Moskito pegmatites) that contains up to 5.15% Li 2 O in historical chip samples. The entire Hearst portfolio includes 226 claims and covers 29,805 hectares.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We are pleased to announce our first acquisition in Ontario that adds to our significant portfolio of properties in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. Ontario is also very prospective for lithium exploration and we believe the Hearst area is a fantastic location with great access to infrastructure. We have now consolidated several high-priority targets centered around known mineralized LCT pegmatites. These pegmatites are poorly exposed but open in all directions, and there is high potential for additional discoveries in our newly consolidated package. Permits for trenching and drilling programs are in the works for a winter program. We look forward to developing this project and are very excited to explore our new land package while continuing to assess new opportunities to expand our holdings across eastern Canada."

Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the second diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 2,951.5 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fourth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the second hole have been received and are reported below.

Giyani Announces Results of Life Cycle Assessment Study for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce the results of a life cycle assessment (" LCA ") prepared by Minviro Limited (" Minviro ") based on the feasibility study for K.Hill (" FS ").

