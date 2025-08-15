Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General Partnership Osisko Baie James ("Osisko Baie James"). Brunswick Exploration now owns 100% of the mining claims across the Mirage project.

To acquire such rights, Brunswick has agreed to renounce to its option to acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Plex property, pursuant to the third amendment to option agreement, dated August 15 2025, between Brunswick and Osisko Baie James.

In partial consideration for the termination of the Plex Property Option pursuant to this Third Amendment Agreement, Osisko Baie James shall pay to Brunswick Exploration an amount of $1,000,000 to be paid within thirty (30) days of the first publication of a technical report prepared in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 43-101 presenting a minimum of 1M oz in gold in Measure, Indicated and/or Inferred resources (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 43-101).

Grant of DSU

The Corporation announces that it has granted 821,425 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its non-executive directors, in accordance with the Corporation's Deferred Share Unit Plan, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. in lieu of their board fees. The DSUs were granted at a fair market value of $0.14 per DSU and will vest one year from the grant date.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing its extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

