Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to 7,500,000 common share of the Corporation to be sold as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " FT Shares ") at a price of $0.20 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

Killian Charles, President & CEO of BRW, commented: "After the stellar results from our maiden campaign at Anatacau, we will be returning in early Q1 to begin a 2,500 to 3,000 meters drill program. We see significant potential to continue expanding the known pegmatites and uncover new targets across the project. With the forthcoming resource at Mirage, we believe BRW will have an exciting start to the year across its portfolio in Quebec, Greenland, Saudi Arabia and further afield."

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for the second phase of its drilling campaign at the Anatacau project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Québec. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act and "flow through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2025, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or around December 16, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ").

The FT Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. The FT Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

BRW is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Corporation is rapidly advancing its extensive portfolio of grassroots lithium properties and projects in Québec (Mirage and Anatacau), Greenland (Nuuk Lithium) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Corporation's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering; the completion of the Offering and the date of such completion. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


