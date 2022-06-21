Battery MetalsInvesting News

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") ( TSX-V : BRW ) is pleased to announce non-brokered private placement of $700,000, consisting of 4,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Offering ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.23 for a 36-month period following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the exploration of the Corporation's properties, as well as general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 11, 2022 or such other date as the Corporation may determine. The Offering is conditional upon receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Brunswick

The Corporation is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Corporation is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin, nickel and copper. The Corporation is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of thi s release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. 


Investor Relations/information: Mr. Killian Charles, President Telephone: (514) 861-4441 info@brwexplo.ca

