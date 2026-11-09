Broward County, Florida selects ServiceNow to put AI agents to work for government employees

ServiceNow IT Service Management fosters an accountable government by delivering responsive, efficient, and transparent services to the public
ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric integrates siloed data across departments to enable real-time, data-driven decision-making for County leadership
ServiceNow Elite Partner, Beyond20, to support Broward County throughout planning, configuration, and testing
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today announced that Broward County, Florida Government has successfully gone live with ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) and Workflow Data Fabric , providing County IT teams with a more connected environment for managing service requests, incidents, and the workflows that support employees across the organization and ultimately County residents and visitors. The County, which is Florida's second-most populous county with more than 2 million residents, is already seeing benefits including faster response times and more consistent, simplified workflows.
Broward County's Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) Division supports approximately 8,000 users across more than 800 departments and organizational units. This includes more than 100 service catalog items and workflows, as well as integrations that support collaboration, device management, identity, and secure access.
Finding practical use cases for AI
Broward County has evaluated close to 35 AI use cases over the past year and a half, including strengthening service delivery and managing IT services more cohesively. ServiceNow ITSM provides a structured model for managing incidents and service requests, using AI to automate previously manual workflows. Additionally, ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric connects information across County departments and gives employees complete visibility into all services with AI Search so that teams can work from shared, up-to-date data. Over time, the ServiceNow AI Platform can connect people to the right services, information, and resources without requiring them to guess or navigate multiple steps.
ServiceNow Elite Partner, Beyond20 , is supporting Broward County throughout planning, configuration, and testing. Beyond20 and Broward County are working together to translate the County's priorities into an environment that supports current service requirements while preserving the flexibility to adapt as organizational needs evolve.
The implementation marks a pivotal step in Broward County's broader strategy, establishing a more adaptable technology foundation aligned with its commitment to strengthen the way employees work and enhance how agencies serve residents, businesses, and visitors.
Comments on the news
"Our move to the ServiceNow AI Platform is an important milestone in Broward County's broader digital transformation strategy," said Domenic DiLullo, Chief Information Officer at Broward County Government . "We're grateful to the Board of County Commissioners and County Administration for their vision and support in embracing AI technologies. Our team put a great deal of work into building the right foundation, and we're carrying that progress forward. Our goal is to help employees become AI experts in their own roles by giving them the technology, knowledge, and support to apply AI effectively in the work they already do."
"Broward County is bringing service requests, incidents, and data onto one governed AI platform, so the County can deliver the responsive, efficient, and transparent services its residents expect," said Mike Hurt, Group Vice President of U.S. Public Sector at ServiceNow . "Connecting departments and turning shared data into action is how agencies earn and keep the public's trust. We're proud to support Broward County as it builds on this foundation."
"Broward County's team brought a strong level of focus and commitment to this implementation," said Brian Flora, Chief Strategy Officer at Beyond20 . "Reaching go-live took thoughtful planning, close collaboration, and good decision-making from both teams. We're proud of what we accomplished together and excited to see how Broward County continues to use ServiceNow to support its goals."
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
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