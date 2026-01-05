Brookfield Renewable to Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Brookfield Renewable to Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) ("Brookfield Renewable") will hold its Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, January 30, 2026 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com under "Press Releases".

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register for conference call by clicking: BEP 2025 Q4 Conference Call
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed solar, and storage facilities, and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

Contact information:
  
Media: Investors:
Simon Maine Alex Jackson
+44 7398 909 278 + (416) 649-8172
simon.maine@brookfield.com alexander.jackson@brookfield.com



