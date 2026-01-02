Brookfield Renewable Announces Intention to Redeem Its Series 7 Preferred Units

Brookfield Renewable Announces Intention to Redeem Its Series 7 Preferred Units

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its outstanding Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 7 (the "Series 7 Preferred Units") (TSX: BEP.PR.G) for cash on January 31, 2026. The redemption price for each Series 7 Preferred Unit will be C$25.00 for an aggregate cost of C$175 million, funded from available liquidity. Holders of Series 7 Preferred Units of record as of January 15, 2026 will receive the previously declared final quarterly distribution of C$0.34375 per Series 7 Preferred Unit.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed solar, and storage facilities, and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

