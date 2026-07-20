British Airways selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 63 Airbus A320neo aircraft

British Airways selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 63 Airbus A320neo aircraft

UK flag carrier opts for game-changing geared architecture

Farnborough International Airshow Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that British Airways has selected GTF engines to power 33 firm and 30 option Airbus A320neo aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide maintenance for the engines through a 12-year EngineWise® Comprehensive services agreement, ensuring optimized fleet efficiency and cost of ownership. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.

"Today marks a pivotal moment and a strong vote of confidence in the GTF engine as the UK's flagship carrier, British Airways, becomes the newest GTF customer," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "As the most fuel-efficient choice for the A320neo aircraft, the GTF engine will help British Airways achieve its international fleet expansion goals and enhance the travel experience for passengers."

The GTF delivers 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines. Over 2,800 GTF-powered aircraft are operated globally by more than 90 customers, and the order backlog of over 8,000 GTF engines reflects strong market demand for its proven benefits. The GTF Advantage engine, which will enter into service later this year, will provide operators up to twice the time on wing, industry-leading fuel efficiency and even more range capability.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/british-airways-selects-rtxs-pratt--whitney-gtf-engines-to-power-up-to-63-airbus-a320neo-aircraft-302829308.html

SOURCE RTX

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