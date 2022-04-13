BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track status to BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer . The Fast Track designation will apply to patients with metastatic breast cancer. BriaCell is developing Bria-IMT™ in ...

BCT:CA