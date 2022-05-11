BriaCell CEO Dr. William V. Williams: FDA Fast-track Status for Cancer Treatment
BriaCell CEO Dr. William V. Williams noted, “With the FDA fast-track designation, we're moving forward full steam with our Bria-IMP™.”
BriaCell CEO Dr. William V. Williams: FDA Fast Track Status for Cancer Treatmentyoutu.be
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX,NASDAQ:BCTXW,TSX:BCT) CEO Dr. William V. Williams discusses the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fast-track status the company received for its breakthrough immunotherapy cancer treatments. According to Dr. Williams, this is a new cellular type of therapy for patients with very serious breast cancer who didn’t respond to other treatments.
An estimated 7.8 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer over a five year span, according to a World Health Organization study. The Cleveland Clinic notes that there is a 6 percent recurrence rate within five years. There are varied types of breast cancer, and not all patients respond to treatment such as chemotherapy.
According to the National Institutes of Health, immunotherapy is a promising way to treat unresponsive patients. Through genetic identifiers, companies like BriaCell are developing breakthrough treatment options. Dr. Williams detailed the process, saying, “Cells which have been genetically modified to produce a stimulator of the immune system are grown in tissue culture. We take them in and irradiate them so they can't grow anymore, then freeze them down so they're stable. We can ship them frozen to the clinic, and they can treat the patients by injecting them in the skin in order to induce an immune response against the breast cancer cells.”
Dr. Williams said about the process, “Our therapy is given in combination with a couple of other drugs to boost the response. And currently, we're looking at three week cycles of this treatment for the patients. With Bria-IMT™, we saw some really remarkable responders in selected patient subgroups. More recently, we’re looking at it in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. The FDA recognizes this, and the very good safety profile. Because of that they granted us the fast-track designation.”
This will enable BriaCell to rapidly advance this promising therapy through clinical trials so that patients can have access to it as soon as possible. Thus far, studies show that patients matching a Bria-IMT immunotherapy cell line, what's called the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) type, are the most likely to respond well. The HLA molecules are the molecules that start immune responses, but they're different in different people. Because of the improved response, the company has genetically engineered its Bria-IMT cells to express multiple different HLA types.
According to Dr. Williams, “The patients will come in, they'll have their HLA type testing done — a simple saliva test. Once we know their HLA type, we can ship the matching cells overnight to the clinic and they can be treated with an immunotherapy that's personalized and off the shelf, which allows us to avoid a lot of the complex manufacturing problems that many other personalized immune therapies have encountered.”
Dr. Williams also noted, “We're really excited to be on the cutting edge of this science and getting good patient responses. Now, with the fast-track designation, we're moving forward full steam with our Bria-IMT. It’s a very exciting year for our company, we think it's going to be a transformational year.”
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX,NASDAQ:BCTXW,TSX:BCT). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by BriaCell Therapeutics in order to help investors learn more about the company. BriaCell Therapeutics is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BriaCell Therapeutics and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1854.34
|+20.97
|Silver
|21.57
|+0.31
|Copper
|4.20
|+0.05
|Palladium
|2031.50
|-5.50
|Platinum
|1000.00
|+37.00
|Oil
|105.12
|+5.36
|Heating Oil
|3.74
|+0.06
|Natural Gas
|7.67
|+0.29
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.