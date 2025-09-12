Break Free: Borderlands®4 Now Available Worldwide

Crash land onto Kairos and take on the oppressive Timekeeper with four all-new Vault Hunters, billions of weapons, and brand new traversal mechanics
Today, 2K and Gearbox Software announced that Borderlands®4 , the definitive looter-shooter and latest entry in the genre-defining Borderlands franchise, is now available worldwide for PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Borderlands 4 for Nintendo Switch™ 2 will be available on Friday, October 3, 2025.
Watch the official launch cinematic on YouTube now.
Initial critical reviews for Borderlands 4 are praising the game as a standout for the franchise, with press saying:
"This is Borderlands perfected." – CGMagazine
"…a release worthy of this generation." – GamersRD
"…best shooter I've played in 2025." – GamesRadar+
"…Borderlands 4 is a masterpiece." – XboxEra
"On September 12, Borderlands 4 puts the mayhem back into the hands of the fans – the people who made Borderlands a worldwide phenomenon," said Gearbox founder and president Randy Pitchford. " Borderlands has always been a wild ride we at Gearbox take with our fans, and with Borderlands 4 we've given everything we've got to make it the biggest and best game we have ever created."
Across the vast and seamlessly connected planet of Kairos, players will face the oppressive Timekeeper. For thousands of years, he kept the planet hidden, controlling its inhabitants with cybernetic implants called Bolts and an army of synthetic soldiers known as The Order.
Players will travel across the planet where they'll encounter new and returning characters, creatures and inhabitants to battle, and unique factions spread across four distinct regions that seek freedom from tyranny. The friends discovered along the way will be recruited by players to their cause, while enemies will experience first-hand the arsenal of weapons and abilities wielded by the Vault Hunters.
Borderlands 4 is the boldest Borderlands to date, lovingly handcrafted by the development studio that first forged the looter-shooter genre. The title evolves the series' gameplay and storytelling in new ways, while delivering on the quintessential Borderlands experience fans know and love, including:
- Intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons on an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant;
- The deepest and most diverse Vault Hunter skill trees of any Borderlands title yet, giving players an unprecedented level of expression through their builds. Paired with the most expansive loot chase yet, players will have all the tools they need to seek out and perfect the build that best matches their style;
- Players can seamlessly travel between zones and become immersed in a more dynamic world, featuring events and discoverable side missions that encourage and reward exploration;
- New traversal mechanics add to the exploration for loot and add new dimensions to combat. A Digirunner vehicle that can be summoned almost anywhere will have players racing across the beautiful vistas of Kairos in style;
- Fight solo or in co-op with up to four players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.
Borderlands 4 makes it easier than ever for friends to jump into co-op multiplayer with a new system for players to form parties online and stay together when switching game modes.* Designed for co-op from the ground up, Borderlands 4 features instanced loot for each player, dynamic level scaling, and individual difficulty to keep the party together and having fun through the whole campaign.
Additionally, players can look forward to a robust roadmap of free and paid post-launch content rolling out following the launch of Borderlands 4 . More details can be found on www.borderlands.com .
Borderlands 4 offers three editions of the game: Standard Edition , Deluxe Edition , and Super Deluxe Edition .
- The Standard Edition includes the base game and is available for $69.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.
- The Deluxe Edition features a variety of bonus items and is available for $99.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.
- This edition includes the Bounty Pack Bundle** , featuring four separate post-launch DLC packs, each with distinct areas, new missions, and unique bosses; four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards; new gear and weapons; four new vehicles, and Vault Hunter cosmetics; and the Firehawk's Fury Weapon Skin.
- The Super Deluxe Edition includes all bonus digital content from the Deluxe Edition and is available for $129.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.
- This edition also includes the Vault Hunter Pack*** , featuring two new Story Packs, each featuring a new Vault Hunter, story, and side missions; two new map regions; new gear and weapons; more Vault Hunter cosmetics; and new ECHO-4 cosmetics.
- Additionally, it offers the Ornate Order Pack with four Vault Hunter Skins, four Vault Hunter Heads and four Vault Hunter Bodies.
Once purchased on Steam or Epic Games Store, the game will also be available to play on NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready Driver to optimize your experience in Borderlands 4 .
Borderlands 4 is rated M for Mature by the ESRB.
For the latest information on Borderlands 4 , wishlist the game, visit www.borderlands.com , and follow the game across YouTube , Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .
Gearbox Software is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
*Online play requires an Internet connection, and cross-play requires a SHiFT Account. Console online play requires a separate paid subscription. Terms apply.
**Borderlands 4 Bounty Pack Bundle consists of four separate post-launch DLC packs. The Bounty Pack Bundle is included with the Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions of Borderlands 4. The Bounty Pack Bundle, and the individual DLC packs that make up the bundle, will also be available for separate purchase at launch (base game required). Exact release timings of each DLC pack to be announced at a later date and will be subject to change. Terms apply.
***Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter Pack consists of two separate post-launch DLC packs. The Vault Hunter Pack is included with Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition. The Vault Hunter Pack, and the individual DLC packs that make up the bundle, will also be available for separate purchase at launch (base game required). Exact release timings of each DLC pack to be announced at a later date and will be subject to change. Terms apply.
"PlayStation" and "PS5" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment.
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.
