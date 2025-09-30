BrainChip Showcasing Edge AI Innovation at Edge Impulse's Global Event

Developer Access for AKD1000-Powered Edge AI Box and Raspberry Pi Solutions Highlights Years of BrainChip and Edge Impulse Collaboration

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based neuromorphic AI, will be offering developer access on Edge Impulse to two BrainChip products at Imagine 2025 Conference by Edge Impulse . BrainChip's exhibit at the event will demonstrate how to train and deploy artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML) models on BrainChip-supported platforms, including the Edge AI Box and Raspberry Pi solutions powered by the AKD1000 processor.

BrainChip and Edge Impulse Inc. have maintained a strategic collaboration since 2021. The collaboration involves integrations of BrainChip's Akida neuromorphic processors with Edge Impulse's machine learning platform. The combination of the Edge Impulse platform and BrainChip's hardware enables developers to easily build, train and deploy advanced AI/ML models for the edge. For example, the Raspberry Pi is an ideal, low-cost platform for ML developers to demonstrate edge AI use cases in real-time using the BrainChip Akida AKD1000 AI accelerator chip. Use cases like anomaly detection and visual object classification are supported out-of-the-box with example projects on Edge Impulse. The two companies continue to work together to make available new AI use cases using BrainChip's MetaTF software on Edge Impulse for training and deploying additional edge AI models to the BrainChip-supported platforms.

"Edge Impulse offers an engaged and dynamic developer ecosystem, and our collaboration reflects BrainChip's mission to enable AI at the edge," said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. "Using BrainChip's off-the-shelf hardware platforms with the Edge Impulse platform ensures easy development and deployment of AI/ML models. The combined solution can be used to create advanced real-time, streaming use cases for a wide variety of applications in industrial, consumer, medical and mobility markets."

The conference features leaders from across the edge AI landscape who will discuss the latest industry innovations and partnerships. Speaking at the event is Zach Shelby, VP Product Management, Qualcomm Finland RFFE Oy. Shelby has joined the BrainChip podcast on multiple occasions to discuss a wide range of AI-related industry topics. Also speaking at the event is Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Imagine 2025 conference by Edge Impulse will be held in person on October 1st, 2025 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

For more information on BrainChip and Edge Impulse, visit our website: BrainChip - Edge Impulse .

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™ , uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy.

BrainChip's Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs) with time-sensitive, event-driven frameworks that are ideal for real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables. BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing, bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time.

Explore more at www.brainchip.com

