Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Volta, Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), and ABBVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Volta, Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)

Class Period: August 2, 2021 – March 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

On August 26, 2021, Volta Industries, Inc. ("Legacy Volta"), a private entity, and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, completed a business combination pursuant to which the combined entity was named Volta Inc. (the "Business Combination").

On March 2, 2022, after the market closed, Volta revealed that the financial impact of the restatement of its third quarter 2021 financial results was greater than previously disclosed, expecting to report a net loss of $69.7 million for the quarter. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.11, or 2.6%, to close at $4.01 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 21, 2022, Volta announced that it would reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.38, or 8.4% to close at $4.12 per share on March 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 28, 2022, Volta announced that its founders, Scott Mercer and Christopher Wendel, had resigned from their positions as CEO and President, respectively, and from the Board of Directors of the Company. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.76, or 18%, to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the Business Combination; (2) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta's founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Volta class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VLTA

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK)

Class Period: January 12, 2021 – January 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

Embark develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the U.S.  The Company was originally a special purpose acquisition company, also called a blank-check company, which is a development stage company that has no specific business plan or purpose or has indicated its business plan is to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company or companies, other entity, or person.

On November 10, 2021, the Company consummated a merger transaction with Embark Trucks Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Legacy Embark"), whereby, among other things, the Company changed its name from "Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II" to "Embark Technology, Inc." (the "Business Combination").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Embark; (ii) Legacy Embark and the Company following the Business Combination held no patents and an insignificant amount of test trucks; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its operational and technological capabilities; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company had overstated the business and financial prospects of the Company post-Business Combination; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave published a short report entitled "Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK)" (the "Bear Cave Report").  The Bear Cave Report alleged, among other issues, "that Embark appears to lack true economic substance" and that its "current evaluation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance", noting that "[t]he company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite."

On this news, Embark's stock price fell $1.37 per share, or 16.75%, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.

For more information on the Embark class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EMBK

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)

Class Period: November 15, 2021 – February 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

On February 28, 2022, Lucid disclosed that it had only delivered approximately 125 EVs in 2021 – 452 less than expected – and would only produce between 12,000 and 14,000 EVs in 2022, despite previous claims that it would produce 20,000. The Company also announced that it would delay the launch of its Lucid Gravity SUV from 2023 to 2024, citing "the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" as the cause.

On this news, Lucid's common stock fell $3.99, or 13.8%, to close at $24.99 per share on March 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants overstated Lucid's production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering the Company's operations from the start of the Class Period.

For more information on the Lucid class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LCID

ABBVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Class Period: April 30, 2021 – August 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.  The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023.  Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales.  Rinvoq—an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes—was touted as one such drug.  Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA.  However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc.  When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects.  Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events.  Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz.  On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz.  As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial."  The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed.  On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations.  Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

For more information on the AbbVie class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, MYPS and CS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26635&wire=1
MYPS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/playstudios-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26635&wire=1
CS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form-2?prid=26635&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Luxeptinib Preclinical Data Extend Potential Applications from Oncology to Inflammation

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today highlighted recent publications of preclinical data for luxeptinib (CG-806) in three peer-reviewed scientific journals. Luxeptinib, Aptose's oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor, is an investigational drug currently in two Phase 1 ab trials: one in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, and separately in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemias (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Recent Journal Articles:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on May 10, 2022

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") today announced that it will release financial and operational results for first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.

Interested participants can dial +1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Rosen, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

-

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31 , 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline .

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the AbbVie class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5119 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 6, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR extended to Rinvoq and other Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about AbbVie's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the AbbVie class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5119 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-abbvie-inc-investors-with-losses-exceeding-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--abbv-301537460.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCID, IBM and AUPH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

LCID Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lucid-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26630&wire=1
IBM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ibm-loss-submission-form?prid=26630&wire=1
AUPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=26630&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

ROSEN, Leading Investor Counsel, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 14, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

