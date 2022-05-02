Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH), and Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS)

Class Period: June 22, 2021 – March 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

Playstudios repeatedly communicated to the market that its game Kingdom Boss was "on track" for a 2021 release throughout that year. The Company represented that it would enjoy significant revenue and profits from this launch, including representations near the SPAC merger between the Company and Acies Acquisition Corp. The Company then announced on February 26, 2022, that Kingdom Boss had been indefinitely "suspended."

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Playstudios was having significant problems with its flagship game, Kingdom Boss; (ii) Playstudios would not be releasing Kingdom Boss as expected; and (iii) Playstudios had not revised its financial projections to account for the problems it had encountered with Kingdom Boss. As a result of defendants' wrongful conduct, Class members paid artificially inflated prices for their Playstudios securities and suffered substantial losses and damages.

For more information on the Playstudios class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MYPS

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Class Period: March 24, 2022 – April 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2022

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and Space-X, and according to Forbes, the richest person in the world, started to acquire shares of Twitter beginning in January 2022. By March 14, 2022, Musk had acquired more than a 5% ownership stake in Twitter, requiring him to file a Schedule 13 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") within 10 days, or March 24, 2022.

Musk did not file a Schedule 13 with the SEC within the required time and instead continued to amass Twitter shares, eventually acquiring a 9.1% stake in the Company before finally filing a Schedule 13 on April 4, 2022. By the time Musk filed the required Schedule 13, revealing his ownership stake in Twitter, the Company's share rose from a closing price of $39.31 per share on April 1, 2022, to close at $49.97 per share on April 4, 2022 – an increase of approximately 27%.

Investors who sold shares of Twitter Stock between March 24, 2022, and before the actual April 4, 2022 disclosure, missed the resulting share price increase as the market reacted to Musk's purchases. By failing to timely disclose his ownership stake, Musk was able to acquire shares of Twitter less expensively during the Class Period.

For more information on the Twitter class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TWTR

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)

Class Period: May 7, 2021 – February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and the People's Republic of China ("China"). The Company's only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's common share price fell $3.94 per share, or 24.26%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

For more information on the Aurinia class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AUPH

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG)

Class Period: October 22, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2022

In October 2021, the Company completed its IPO, selling 7,690,400 shares of Class A common stock at $19.00 per share.

On March 29, 2022, after the market closed, Stronghold announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $0.52 for the quarter, below analyst estimates of $0.04 earnings per share, and Stronghold's Chief Executive Officer cited "significant headwinds in our operations which have materially impacted recent financial performance."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell as much as $3.28, or 32%, to close at $6.97 per share on March 30, 2022. As of April 14, 2022, Stronghold stock has traded as low as $4.78 per share, a more than 75% decline from the $19 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Stronghold class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SDIG

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


