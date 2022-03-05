Fintech Investing News
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of DocuSign, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against DocuSign on February 8, 2022.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) much of DocuSign's accelerated growth in 2020 and early 2021 was attributable to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions rather than a sustainable shift in demand for DocuSign's services; (2) demand for DocuSign's services was, in fact, waning as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were being lifted; and (3) as a result, the Defendants' statements about DocuSign's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about our investigation into DocuSign go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DOCU

HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of HyreCar, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against HyreCar on August 27, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (ii) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (iii) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (iv) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (v) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies, and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (vi) as a result, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because HyreCar was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), and net loss trajectories.

To learn more about our investigation into HyreCar go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HYRE

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Katapult Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Katapult on August 27, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) that despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into Katapult go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KPLT

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against PayPal on August 20, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into PayPal go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PYPL

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

Keep reading... Show less

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.

According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit TurboTax Renews its Commitment to Latino Education with the Launch of #LeadingConEducación

The job readiness program will benefit students through annual grants and scholarships for the second straight year

TurboTax from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU), announces the launch of #LeadingConEducación, a program designed to empower the next generation of Latino professionals. For the second consecutive year, TurboTax will partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award educational grants to 40 high school seniors and college students seeking financial support to pursue a higher education diploma or complete their college degree.

Keep reading... Show less

Fintech Startups Given Chance to Join 'Hotbed of Innovation' at 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator

Key facts:

  • Fintech startups and growth-stage companies are encouraged to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator and the opportunity to accelerate the development of their innovative solutions.
  • Ten companies will be selected to present their solutions to more than 100 leading financial institutions, potential investors and industry participants.
  • April 15 is the deadline to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator, now in its seventh year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that applications are being accepted for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , now in its seventh year.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Conference

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer at Intuit, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 8.

The presentation will begin at 3:35 p.m. Pacific time (6:35 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Keep reading... Show less

Worldpay from FIS Eases Navigation of Global Crypto Regulations

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS has partnered with Shyft Network to enable merchants to easily comply with current and evolving regulatory requirements.
  • Shyft Network's infrastructure will keep merchants compliant with evolving Crypto regulation reflected in the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Travel Rule guidance.
  • A leader in Card-to-Crypto processing, Worldpay provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announces that its Worldpay from FIS business is helping merchants seamlessly comply with complex web of evolving crypto regulations, all designed to create a secure ecosystem for transactions.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit TurboTax Empowers Latino Taxpayers to Do Their Taxes "A Su Manera" Through Integrated Bilingual Efforts

TurboTax continues to empower bicultural Latinos to achieve their financial goals starting with their own taxes

TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , today announced its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. With the objective to encourage, educate and celebrate this community, this year the 360-marketing strategy includes advertising, digital and social media, and public relations efforts, as well as content and media partnerships.

Keep reading... Show less

PayPal Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by Tutanota LLC

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Tutanota LLC to purchase up to 360,000 shares of PayPal common stock, representing significantly less than one percent of PayPal's common stock outstanding. The offer price of $125 per share is conditioned on, among other things, the closing price per share of PayPal's common stock exceeding $125 per share on the last trading day before the offer expires. This means that unless this condition is waived by Tutanota, PayPal stockholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price. Tutanota has stated it expects to extend the offer for successive periods of 45 to 180 days, in which case payment would be delayed beyond the scheduled expiration date of Friday, March 18, 2022 .

PayPal recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to Tutanota's offer because the offer requires that the closing stock price for PayPal common stock exceed the offer price, and the offer is subject to numerous additional conditions, including Tutanota obtaining financing for the offer. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time by providing notice in the manner described in the Tutanota offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EDT on Friday , March 18, 2022, unless extended.

Keep reading... Show less

