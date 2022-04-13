Life Science NewsInvesting News

Iconic Brand Was The First Product Of Its Kind To Receive U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approval In 2002 For Aesthetic Use And Is Honoring This Milestone By Celebrating Its Loyal Patients And Providers Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company announces the celebration of a milestone moment for BOTOX ® Cosmetic . April 15, 2022 will mark 20 years since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved the ...

Iconic Brand Was The First Product Of Its Kind To Receive U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approval In 2002 For Aesthetic Use And Is Honoring This Milestone By Celebrating Its Loyal Patients And Providers

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the celebration of a milestone moment for BOTOX ® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA). April 15, 2022 will mark 20 years since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved the product to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe glabellar lines, located between your eyebrows. 1 It was the first product of its kind and has since received two additional aesthetic indications –  in 2013 and 2017 making BOTOX ® Cosmetic the first and only neurotoxin that is FDA-approved for adults to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe lines in three areas; frown lines, crow's feet and forehead lines. 2-5

"It has been remarkable to see how BOTOX ® Cosmetic has evolved in 20 years, one scientific study at a time that showcases the clinical significance of this treatment," said Dr. Jean Carruthers , MD, FRCSC, FRC (Poth). "BOTOX ® Cosmetic has not only changed the trajectory of my career but also the way the medical aesthetics community practices and teaches. By any account, two decades is a long time, however in medicine it is just the beginning, and I look forward to the next big milestone for BOTOX ® Cosmetic."

"This celebration is about reflecting on the people who helped make BOTOX ® Cosmetic a household name," said Carrie Strom , Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "We celebrate our customers, our colleagues and all the patients who have been a part of our success. We remain dedicated to BOTOX ® Cosmetic, the first product of its kind on the market. We are passionate about continuing to drive this market forward and our experienced team is working closely with healthcare providers to ensure we are delivering meaningful innovations that the market needs with our commitment to ongoing research."

BOTOX ® Cosmetic is bringing its celebration to the public with its first-ever Art Installation which will be on a cross-country tour. Visitors can immerse themselves in a highly visual, interactive experience that takes them on a celebratory journey of self-affirmation. The installation will be unveiled in New York City on Friday, April 22 nd at 9 am ET and will be open to the public until Saturday, April 23 rd before traveling to Chicago from Friday, May 6 th to Sunday, May 8 th and finally, Los Angeles from Friday, May 20 th to Sunday, May 22 nd . Starting on May 30 th for eight weeks, a version of the installation will be featured at Resorts World in Las Vegas . Anyone who visits the Art Installation will be eligible to receive an exclusive BOTOX ® Cosmetic offer powered by Allē ® , Allergan Aesthetics' loyalty platform, while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

Additionally, to spotlight the people behind the product, the celebration will feature a documentary style video highlighting real patients and providers of BOTOX ® Cosmetic – helping to paint a colorful picture of how and why people continue to see BOTOX ® Cosmetic as a treatment for someone like them. Starting April 15 th , watch the video at www.botoxcosmetic20thcelebration.com and @BotoxCosmetic on social.

To take the celebration nationwide, exclusive BOTOX ® Cosmetic offerings will be available to both new and loyal BOTOX ® Cosmetic patients starting in April. These offerings include a chance to win a trip for two to see Resort World's new Allē Lounge on 66, in addition to tickets to a concert. Register for the chance to win between April 15 th and April 29 th by visiting www.botoxcosmetic20thcelebration.com and following the steps on the site. This is a limited time offer. Terms and conditions apply.

Allergan Aesthetics, the makers of BOTOX ® Cosmetic, is the exclusive aesthetics partner of Resorts World Las Vegas and will have exclusive branding rights to the property's 66 th floor lounge, now known as Allē Lounge on 66, and Resorts World Theatre's meet-and-greet space, Allē Backstage. This is the first official partnership with an entitlement of this kind at Resorts World Las Vegas since its June 2021 grand opening, and Allergan Aesthetics' first-ever branding of a specific area at a major resort and live entertainment venue. The partnership is the first of its kind across the aesthetics industry.

Visit https://alle.com/ to join Allē, Allergan Aesthetics' loyalty program, which is required to attend the BOTOX ® Cosmetic Art Installation and to participate in the limited-time sweepstakes and gift card offering. Terms and conditions apply. Follow us on Instagram @botoxcosmetic and @alle , in addition to using the hashtag #20yearsofbotoxcosmetic.

BOTOX ® COSMETIC IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX ® Cosmetic:

  • Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.
  • Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX ® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX ® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX ® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX ® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc ® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport ® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions , such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert- Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX ® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX ® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX ® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc ® , Dysport ® , or Xeomin ® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX ® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES
BOTOX ® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX ® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

About Allergan Aesthetics
Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

References :

  1. Data on File. AbbVie. FDA Product Approval Information, 2019.
  2. BOTOX ® Cosmetic Prescribing Information, July 2020 .
  3. Dysport ® Prescribing Information, 2020.
  4. Xeomin ® Prescribing Information, 2020.
  5. Jeuveau ® Prescribing Information, 2020.

Real patients share how and why they continue to see BOTOX® Cosmetic as a treatment for someone like them.

BOTOX® Cosmetic continues to celebrate its muses in all their forms, genders, and colors.

Backed with 20 years of experience, see how BOTOX® Cosmetic has become the #1 selling product of its kind.

Backed with 20 years of experience, see how BOTOX® Cosmetic has become the #1 selling product of its kind.

Backed with 20 years of experience, see how BOTOX® Cosmetic has become the #1 selling product of its kind.

Allergan Aesthetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AbbVie)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/botox-cosmetic-onabotulinumtoxina-celebrates-20-years-since-first-us-fda-approval-301524587.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Receives FDA Fast Track Approval for Targeted Breast Cancer Immunotherapy

BriaCell Receives FDA Fast Track Approval for Targeted Breast Cancer Immunotherapy

  • U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track status to BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.
  • Fast Track improves the speed and frequency of communication with FDA, potentially leading to earlier drug approval and access by patients.
  • BriaCell is currently enrolling and dosing advanced breast cancer patients in a Phase I/IIa study, now with Fast Track designation.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track status to BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast).

The Fast Track designation will apply to patients with metastatic breast cancer. BriaCell is developing Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in a clinical trial listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026 . BriaCell is currently enrolling and dosing advanced breast cancer patients in its Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and its immunomodulator, epacadostat under corporate collaboration with Incyte.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ABBVIE INC. SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc.

ABBVIE INC. (NYSE: ABBV) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV

Did you lose money on investments in AbbVie? If so, please visitAbbVie Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of AbbVie Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 -

The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of AbbVie Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of ABBV during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ABBVIE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AbbVie, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ABBVie, Inc. ("ABBVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 6, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of AbbVie Inc. on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×