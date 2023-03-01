Boosh Plant-Based Brands Sales Update

Osisko Metals: Developing High-grade Base Metal Assets in Canada to Meet Future Demand

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is providing an update on Boosh sales activity as well as a list of the top selling retailers where Beanfields chips are currently available in the USA and Canada.

CEO Connie Marples states, "As we continue to scale production to meet our consistent purchase orders of approx. $800K a month the following stores are the top retailers carrying Beanfields Chips. Once we are able to meet that production level we have numerous more retailers waiting for product and expect to be able to cross the $1M monthly sales mark in the coming months."

Beanfields Top US Accounts

  • Whole Foods
  • Sprouts
  • Albertson's
  • Safeway
  • Raleys
  • Amazon
  • Mom's Organic
  • Hy-Vee

Beanfields Top Canadian Accounts

  • Whole Foods
  • Sobeys
  • Pattison Group (Choice's, Nester's, Buy-Low, Nature's Fare)
  • Loblaws

Boosh Update

Although the primary focus is on Beanfields and the company's cashflow is dedicated to increasing production of the Bean Chip line, Boosh continues its organic growth with new accounts and market penetration:

  • Nature's Fare Stores throughout BC and Kootenay Co-Op now carry the Amuse boosh line of plant based cheese and végé pâté.
  • UNFI had a 74% increase in sales of Boosh products vs 2021 ($196,226 vs $342,294)
  • Whole Foods had a 124% increase in sales ($19 0978 in 2021 vs $44 864 in 2022)
  • New Independent stores include: Foxy Market, Mother Natures, Veganist Chilliwack, Lifestyles Market and new Thrifty Foods locations, Pomme Markets, Jarry's Market, Morchella Market & Café, Welk's, 7 more Nutter's locations, 7 Country Grocer locations , Spud/ Blush Lane, plus many more small independents.

Marples continues,  "Once Beanfields is fully capitalized the company expects to be able to increase production levels of Boosh products to meet new retail opportunities that have been presented through our broker but require upfront capital to execute."

Connie Marples
Founder/President
connie@booshfood.com
Telephone: 778 840 1700
www.Booshfood.com
www.beanfields.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Boosh Plant-Based BrandsCSE:VEGIBiotech Investing
Overview

Analysts project the plant-based meat market has the potential to grow by US$7.21 billion by 2025, with the market’s growth potential to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14 percent. Consumers and national governing bodies have seen the appeal of more sustainable, plant-based meat alternatives as a long-term food production solution. Put in your source for the above stats

Canada, a global leader in plant protein, has invested over C$950 million in its SuperCluster initiative, with Protein Industries Canada standing as one of five sector recipients of that investment. With rapid popularity in plant-based food alternatives, investors could see exceptional early economic upside in these emerging markets across North America and the rest of the world.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands (CSE:VEGI, OTCQB:VGGIF, FSE: 77I) is a plant-based ready-to-eat food company that distributes and sells plant-based fresh-frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada. Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company aims to become a leader in delivering plant-based meals, which are sustainably packaged, convenient and tasty for complete customer satisfaction.

Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six fresh-frozen “Heat’n Eat” meals, including entrees for one, two and “Booch Pouches,” which are easy-warmed and hearty stews and sauces.

Boosh also provides a fuller range of competitive perks compared to other plant-based competitors. All Boosh meals are 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Likewise, the Canadian-based company offers complete composed dishes and two different meal sizes to satisfy individual and family dining wants.

The company has a highly strategic branding supply alliance with Beyond Meat®, one of the leading plant-based meat companies on the market. Numerous benefits have developed from this relationship including utilizing Beyond Meat® in two of Boosh’s dishs, as well as allowing Boosh to market both companies on Boosh packages, which significantly expands brand awareness for both notable companies.

In late 2020, UNFI, one of the largest natural food distributors in North America, began expanding Boosh distribution throughout Canada to over 300 locations and growing. Consumers can find Boosh meals in their local grocery and big box stores like Whole Foods Market, Metro, IGA, Safeway, SPUD.ca and more. With a strong in-store and online presence, Boosh gains exposure across multiple demographics at competitive price points.

The next steps for the company include the exciting launch of Boosh Pouches across grocery outlets in the Summer of 2021, which would introduce new offerings like Sloppy Joes, Mushroom Gravy and Chili. Also, Boosh intends to prepare for its expansion into US markets and roll out a more comprehensive commercial strategy targeting lifestyle channels in the Fall.

Boosh entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Saltspring Harvest to acquire the assets comprising Saltspring Harvest’s business. Founded in 2016 by Chef Zoe Currelly, Saltspring Harvest was formed to prove a plant-basprotein-richrich alternatives to meat and dairy focused pâtés and spreads.

With its established 8,500 square foot multi-use facility, the company expects to create extensive promotional content and educational material on the benefits of plant-based lifestyles, which will aid its introduction to new markets.

The Boosh ecosystem is a highly curated chain containing avenues of sourcing, product development, creative direction, distribution and retail store commercialization. With leading executives and industry greats like Boosh’s president, director and founder, Connie Marples, the company is primed for exceptional growth potential and economic success across its expansion plans.

Company Highlights

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is an emerging plant-based comfort food company. It offers accessible, convenient and delicious “Heat’n Eat” fresh-frozen meals to a growing audience and plant-based meat market.
  • Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six delicious meals, including Boosh Bowls for One, Boosh Bowls for Two and Boosh Pouches, which will be introduced in Summer 2021.
  • All Boosh meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and offer sustainable packaging for its consumers.
  • The company has established itself as a major plant-based competitor on the market with its strategic branding and supply alliance with Beyond Meat
  • Boosh packages are available across over 300 grocery stores Canada-wide through UNFI
  • The next steps for the company include expansion into US markets and creating a more comprehensive commercial strategy to aid its introduction into new markets.
  • Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.
  • Boosh completed its acquisition of Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd.
  • Boosh acquired Beanfields, a company that produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip.

Key Products

Boosh Bowls

Its “Boosh Bowls for One,” offers a delicious range of meals across a wide set of cuisines like Veggie Bolognese, Mac & Cheeze & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mexican Fiesta. Additionally, its line of entrees for two offer bigger portions of crowd favorites like Rustic Veggie Pot Pit and award winning Hearty Sheperd’s Pie.

These 100 percent plant-based products contain no dairy, gluten, artificial colors and flavors and are non-GMO. Aimed to attract a wide audience of potential consumers, Boosh Bowls offer competitive pricing, sustainable and fully recyclable packaging and an exceptional plant-based alternative to crowd-favorites.

Boosh Pouches

Boosh’s newest plant-based offering is its Boosh Pouches which are a uniquely delicious line of three “Heat’n Eat” dishes, which include Chili, Mushroom Good Gravy and Sloppy Joe. The company is to begin production on July 30th, 2021 and the products will be distributed in Canada through UNFI.

Management Team

Connie Marples - Founder, Director, CEO & President

Connie Marples is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with an emphasis on the food and beverage industry. She has held several senior management positions in sales, promotions, marketing and fine dining. In 2003, Marples opened Vintropolis, a Vancouver-based wine bar and bistro/VQA Wine Store and in 2005 Vintropolis received the coveted position of being on the list of Condé Nast Traveller’s Best New Restaurants in the World. She also launched Okanagan Experience, an Entertainment style fundraising coupon book in Kelowna which was later sold to “Entertainment Book”.

As a sales representative, Marples helped launch New York Seltzer, oversaw corporate travel accounts such as the Vancouver Canucks, as well as managed grocery vendor programs and promotional departments at numerous large grocery retailers and radio stations. In the fall of 2020, She won the 2020 BC Food & Beverage Rising Star Award for her development and expansion of Boosh Food. She has expanded Boosh Food into a nationally recognized plant-food brand in Canada where Boosh can be found in over 150 major food retail stores and independent grocers.

Ali Samei - VP Operations / Consultant

Jim Pakulis has over three decades of experience working with public and private entrepreneurial companies in a variety of emerging sectors. He is the former founder, CEO and chairman of TransCanna Holdings Inc., which through his initiative and execution acquired one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis-focused facilities in California. Pakulis has been in senior management positions for numerous publicly traded entities including CEO and chairman of General Cannabis, Inc. which from 2010 to 2012 wholly-owned Weedmaps. He oversaw the growth of General Cannabis from zero to over CAD$16-million in annual revenue.

Maria Hussaini - CPA, Director & CFO

Maria is a Chartered Professional Accountant with sound financial reporting, assurance and tax experience obtained from various roles in public accounting firms. In addition to being CFO of Boosh, she is a financial reporting manager at an accounting advisory practice where she works closely with various publicly traded companies in several industries.

Dave Richardson - Special Advisor

Mr. Richardson has an extensive background assisting emerging growth companies in numerous industries including the plant-based food sector. Mr. Richardson has experience as an investor, executive and founder of multiple technology companies. He is a proponent and defender for sustainability as well as the environment and is an Advisory Board member to several innovative green technology companies, as well as serving as a Director for GreenPower Motor Company.

Boosh Plant Based Brands Corporate Overview on Primary Asset, Beanfields

Boosh Plant Based Brands Corporate Overview on Primary Asset, Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to present the following overview.

The primary asset of Boosh Plant-Based Brands is Beanfields, a better for you chip company established in 2010, which, over the years grew to become an award-winning brand carried in approx. 7000 retail locations across North America with exports to Mexico, South America, and Australia.

Boosh Consolidates Production to Improve Gross Margins

Boosh Consolidates Production to Improve Gross Margins

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed a small production facility in Penticton that it gained through the acquisition of Pulse Kitchen last year.

Boosh is moving production of those lines to Plant Veda Inc., (CSE: MILK) a premier producer of plant based milk and yogurt located in Delta BC.

Boosh Secures $500,000 Operating Line to Drive Growth

Boosh Secures $500,000 Operating Line to Drive Growth

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has secured and drawn down on the first tranche of a new operating line of credit.

The Operating Line provided by Summit Bancorp Inc. will provide the Company with up to $500,000 to be drawn at its discretion. As part of the agreement, Summit will also be advising the Company on various capital market strategies to drive shareholder value. The Company has already drawn down $125,000 of the Operating Line which it will use to fulfil sales orders. Each drawdown is repayable three years after the initial date of advance and bears interest at fifteen percent per annum. The line is fully open and can be repaid at anytime without penalty.

Boosh Announces First Closing of Above Market Financing and Investment by CEO

Boosh Announces First Closing of Above Market Financing and Investment by CEO

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company" ), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its current financing.

The Company has closed on subscriptions of $330,000. The Company will be issuing 6,600,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share. The above total includes $100,000 from the Company's CEO Connie Marples.

Boosh Settles $190,000 In Debt

Boosh Settles $190,000 In Debt

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with an arm's length third party for the settlement of $191,428.52 in debt for services previously provided through the issuance of 1,519,274 common shares at a deemed price of $$0.126 per share.

All securities issued in the debt settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on December 04, 2022.

AMGEN TO PRESENT NEW REPATHA® AND OLPASIRAN DATA AT ACC

Combined Data From FOURIER and FOURIER-OLE Studies Show Earlier, Longer Use of Repatha Reduces Total CV Events

Analysis From Phase 2 OCEAN(a)-DOSE Study Shows Olpasiran Markedly Reduced Lp(a) Concentration Irrespective of Baseline Level

Portage Biotech Announces Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

- Enrollment ongoing in IMPORT-201 Phase 1/2 trial of PORT-2 in Melanoma and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

- Company on track to initiate Phase 1 portion of ADPORT-601 trial by end of 2Q23

BELLUS Health to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Respiratory/Infections panel discussion at the Cowen 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference, being held March 6 - 8, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Respiratory/Infections Panel Discussion Details:

AbbVie to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 . Robert A. Michael vice chairman and president, Scott Reents executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 8:10 a.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

Komo Expands Frozen Meal Line to Fortinos Stores in Toronto

Komo Expands Frozen Meal Line to Fortinos Stores in Toronto

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Expands Frozen Meal Line to All 9 SKUs in Fortinos Stores in Toronto.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a premium, fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their frozen meal line to all 9 SKUs in Fortinos stores across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The partnership will make Komo's delicious and nutritious plant-based meals more accessible to families in Toronto, helping to make healthy meal planning more convenient and affordable.

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Samit Hirawat , M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Head of Development, will answer questions about the company at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

