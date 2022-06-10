Life Science NewsInvesting News

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brands company in the in-health food sector, is excited to announce the filing of a business acquisition report ("BAR") on the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) in relation to its previously completed acquisition of the business of Beanfields, Inc. that occurred on February 16, 2022. Beautiful Beanfields Inc is now officially in our family of Brands.

The BAR includes audited carve out financial statements for the business of Beanfields for the year ended December 31, 2021 with unaudited comparative for the year ended December 30, 2020. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Beanfields produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip. The portfolio includes a broad offering of nine flavors, including Black Bean, Sour Cream and Onion, Fiery Hot and Nacho flavors. They have capitalized on the industry trends of 'Better For You' in the salty snack category. Beanfields received the 2019 "Rising Star Award" from NOSH (Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy) organization. In June 2021, it introduced its Rings line, which became one of its fastest-selling products. This past December, NOSH recognized Rings as a Best New Product for 2021.

Since we acquired the Beanfields business in February, our team has been increasing production levels to meet high demands from retailers. Our first priority was to purchase large quantities of raw material to prevent supply disruption, increase production to match demand, and reach out to the current customer base - all of which has been successfully orchestrated. We've been able to maintain the vast majority of Beanfields' approximate 7,000 retailers, as we continue to stock shelves to meet customer demand. Beanfields chips are currently sold throughout all 50 states, Canada, and other countries. As can be seen in the audited carve out statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Beanfields brand generated Net Revenues of US$8.8M, which consisted of US$11.5M in gross sales, net of US$2.7M in sales discounts and manufacture chargebacks. We expect to continue to push sales momentum and drive further growth within the Company's full product portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Connie Marples
Founder/CEO
connie@booshfood.com
Telephone: 778 840 1700
www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the revenue growth potential of Beanfields and its ability to generate profits there from. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

