Bonterra Signs Marketing Agreement with Westlake Capital

Bonterra Signs Marketing Agreement with Westlake Capital

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Westlake Capital ("Westlake") pursuant to which Westlake will provide marketing and investor relations services to the Company on a non-exclusive basis, including: (i) initiating contact with qualified investors, (ii) organizing virtual or in person meetings with potential investors and analysts (iii) forwarding news releases issued by the Company to Westlake's contact base, (iv) assisting with preparing a virtual marketing campaign by the Company, (v) assisting in obtaining coverage by newsletter writers and analysts, and (vi) assisting with market intelligence. In consideration for providing these services, Westlake will be paid a monthly cash fee of GBP 5,850 from the Company's working capital. Westlake has been engaged for an initial term of six months, which may be extended by mutual agreement, subject to earlier termination by either party on 30 days' written notice. The cost of the investor relations services provided by Westlake is not anticipated to exceed CAN$65,000 over the six-month term.

Westlake is a sole proprietorship marketing firm based out of Zurich, Switzerland, and specializing in investor relations and profile-building within the European investment community. Westlake is an arm's length party to Bonterra and has no other relationship with the Company except under this engagement. Westlake does not own any securities of Bonterra, nor does it have any other interest in the Company or a right to acquire such an interest.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. for the Urban-Barry properties, which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. Over the next three years, Osisko can earn a 70% interest by incurring $30 million in work expenditures. This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Marc-André Pelletier, President & CEO
ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9
819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, and competitive conditions, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210076

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BTR:CA
