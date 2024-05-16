Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bonterra Provides Exploration Update and Engages Dr. Michel Jebrak to Provide Technical Advice

Bonterra Provides Exploration Update and Engages Dr. Michel Jebrak to Provide Technical Advice

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update at its 100% owned Desmaraisville project. The Company has now completed the compilation and interpretation of the results from the 2023 15,000 meters ("m") drill program and as well the analysis of the two geophysical surveys completed in November and December 2023. Several prospective geological, geophysical and drill targets have been identified and will be subject of field work in the coming weeks. The purpose of the field work is to prioritize drill targets in preparation for a 9,000 m diamond drill program scheduled later this year. Please refer to the press releases dated December 4, 2023, December 14, 2023, February 5, 2024, and February 27, 2024, for exploration updates on the Desmaraisville North and South projects and the surrounding area.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Dr. Michel Jébrak for technical support on the upcoming drilling campaign. Dr. Jébrak is a well-known professional geologist with a deep understanding of the Desmaraisville camp geology, gained from prior work in the region. He is an emeritus professor at University of Quebec's Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. He is a former Vice-President for Research and Creation at UQAM and holder of the UQAT-UQAM Mining Entrepreneurship Chair.

Marc-André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "We are excited to commence field work at our 100% owned Desmaraisville project under the guidance of Dr. Michel Jébrak. Over the next few weeks, our focus will be on investigating multiple high-grade gold values and new types of mineralization, all within four kilometers from the Bachelor Mill. Importantly, Dr. Jébrak's expertise promises to offer insights into the exploration potential of the property.

"At our Phoenix JV, operated by Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining"), exploration efforts are progressing well, with approximately 35,000 m drilled to date. Currently, two drill rigs are focused on regional targets, while five are dedicated to the Moss target, bringing the total of operational rigs on the Phoenix JV to seven."

Highlights of the Field Work

At the Desmaraisville South and North Properties, the field work is scheduled to commence late May 2024. The field programs will consist to: 1) evaluate several gold showings located within or at vicinity of the Opawica-Guercheville and the Wedding-Lamarck corridor of deformation where previous exploration works have returned very high-grade gold intersections in drilling and channel sample with values of 234.0 g/t over 0.4 m and 582.0 g/t Au over 0.53 m respectively,
2) map and sample outcropping areas with potential near surface gold bearing structures on both properties, 3) assess low-density circular features (Bouguer anomalies possibly corresponding to late felsic intrusions like the O'Brien Syenite Intrusion) interpreted from the high-resolution airborne gravity survey, 4) evaluate OreVision® 2D IP conductors and resistivity anomalies at the Desmaraisville South Property and 5) map and re-sample old gold bearing trenches to better assess their gold potential (Figure 1). Any positive results from these programs will help the Company to better focus and prioritize its diamond drill targets. The proposed 9,000 m drill program will commence later this year.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/209376_7bb6f58134f429ea_001.jpg

Figure 1: Desmaraisville South Property, Geology, Corridors of Deformation and Gold Showings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/209376_7bb6f58134f429ea_001full.jpg

Brokered Private Placement Updates

Following the closing of the brokered private placement for proceeds of $8,541,250 (see press release of May 3, 2024), the Company paid a syndicate of agents led by Eight Capital, who acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner and that included Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), cash commissions of $549,037 and issued to the Agents compensation options and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,004,500 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share exercisable for a period of four years from closing. The compensation options and warrants issued to the Agents', and the common shares issuable upon exercise such options and warrants, are subject to a four month hold period in Canada that expires September 3, 2024.

Qualified Person

M. Donald Trudel, P.Geo. (OGQ # 813), Director Geology for the Company, oversees all exploration activities on the Desmaraisville Property and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Trudel is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.

In November 2023, the Company entered into a earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. for the Urban-Barry properties, which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. Over the next three years, Osisko can earn a 70% interest by incurring $30 million in work expenditures. This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Marc-André Pelletier, President & CEO
ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9
819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining announced on November 28, 2023. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics, and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209376

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BTR:CA
Bonterra Amends Agreement with Machai Capital

Bonterra Amends Agreement with Machai Capital

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of March 18, 2024, it has entered into an updated agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") pursuant to which Machai will be paid a cash fee instead of common shares in exchange for the provision of digital marketing services in accordance with the applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies. The engagement commenced on March 15, 2024, has a term of three months, and provides that Machai will receive a cash fee of $33,000, plus applicable taxes, such fee to be paid on or about May 8, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bonterra Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to Approximately $7.8 Million

Bonterra Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to Approximately $7.8 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR2) (" Bonterra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amending agreement with Eight Capital, as lead agent (the " Agent "), to upsize the previously announced private placement. In connection with the upsized offering, the Company will issue up to (i) 21,750,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") and (ii) 5,250,000 Quebec premium flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the " Unit Issue Price ") and $0.445 per FT Unit (the " FT Unit Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,773,750 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bonterra Announces $4M Brokered Private Placement

Bonterra Announces $4M Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR2) (" Bonterra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital as lead agent (the " Agent ") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of up to 16,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the " LIFE Offering ") or the "accredited investor" exemption under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the " Private Placement Offering " and together with the LIFE Offering, the " Offering "), in each of the Provinces of Canada other than Quebec. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.31 for a period of four years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bonterra Announces Encouraging Initial Drill Results at Moss Target of Phoenix JV with Osisko Mining

Bonterra Announces Encouraging Initial Drill Results at Moss Target of Phoenix JV with Osisko Mining

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill results and an update on the ongoing drilling program on the Phoenix JV (formerly known as the Urban-Barry Property) (the "Project"). The Project is under a definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining"). Under the Agreement, Osisko Mining has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Project by spending $30 million in work expenditures, with a minimum spending commitment of $10 million per year over a three-year period (see press release dated November 28, 2023 for more details).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bonterra Announces the Retirement of James Fairbairn

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV:BTR, OTCQX:BONXF, FSE:9BR2) (the “Company” or “Bonterra”) announces the retirement of Mr. James Fairbairn, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1st, 2019. Mr. Johnny Oliveira, the Company’s current Financial Reporting Manager, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Oliveira has 20 years of experience in the accounting profession including audit, accounting, tax, financial management and reporting and corporate finance. Over the past 10 years Mr. Oliveira has served as chief financial officer, corporate secretary or financial reporting manager of several junior mining companies. Mr. Oliveira graduated from the University of Wilfred Laurier with an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration.

