Bombardier Completes Redemption for All of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027

Bombardier Completes Redemption for All of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027

Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier") today announced that it has redeemed all remaining outstanding US$99,431,000 aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Redemption Notes"), as set forth in the notice of redemption issued November 3, 2025. This debt redemption was funded using cash from Bombardier's balance sheet.

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Redemption Notes for redemption are being made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649 		Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855 7167

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bombardier Class B Subordinate Voting SharesBBD.B:CCTSX:BBD.B
BBD.B:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality

LAURION Reports Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, Including 15.35 g/t Au over 0.50 m , 7.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m , and a Broad 3.0 m Interval of 1.09 g/t Au

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Gold Investing

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends for Gold in 2026

Platinum Investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

gold investing

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors

Precious Metals Investing

UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?