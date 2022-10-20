Life Science NewsInvesting News

Program builds on the existing relationship between the partners following existing b-silk™ protein optimization project

Bolt Threads, a biotechnology company creating the next generation of advanced materials, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a multi-project collaboration to increase the production efficiency and performance of Bolt's current portfolio as well as expand it by developing novel proteins for biomaterials. The first program in this collaboration aims to optimize the production efficiency of Bolt's Mylo™ material, a leather alternative made out of mycelium, the underground root-like system of fungi.

Mylo Swatches

Mylo is an animal-free, sustainable alternative to leather grown from mycelium. Through Bolt Threads' production process, mycelium grows into a foamy layer that, once harvested, can be dyed and processed into sheets of material that can be customized to desired size, color, shape and thicknesses. Mylo can be used in footwear, handbags, wallets, phone cases, and other products, and is already in use by brands like adidas, Stella McCartney , GANNI and lululemon. Unlike traditional leather made from animal hides, mycelium leather does not rely on raising livestock, and unlike synthetic leather, Mylo isn't petroleum-derived.

Through this collaboration, Ginkgo aims to increase the growth rate of Bolt's mycelium, lowering the overall production costs of Mylo. This collaboration also marks an expansion of the companies' work together, as they are already working to optimize the sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness of Bolt Threads' b-silk™ protein manufacturing process.

"Over the last few years, the largest fashion brands worldwide and the textiles industry have collectively recognized the need to develop more sustainable and low-footprint materials. Bolt Threads is at the forefront of this shift, and Mylo represents this future," said Jason Kelly , CEO and co-founder, Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are excited to leverage our Foundry and Codebase to help drive down the cost of producing Mylo making the product more accessible to a variety of markets where innovative and exciting alternative materials can be used."

"Ginkgo's expertise in engineering biology has enabled us to accelerate our work transforming the clean beauty and personal care industries with b-silk protein," said David Breslauer , Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Bolt Threads. "We are thrilled to be partnering with them again to optimize the production of our mycelium technology which will help make Mylo more accessible to consumers and brands alike."

About Bolt Threads

Bolt Threads is on a mission to create way better materials for a way better world by developing sustainable solutions for the apparel and beauty industries. With nature as inspiration, Bolt invents and scales materials that put us on a path towards a more sustainable future including Mylo, a mycelium-based leather alternative. Mylo is currently in the design studios of iconic global companies including adidas, GANNI, and Kering, and available for purchase in products from Stella McCartney and lululemon. Bolt Threads is based in the United States in Emeryville, California , and is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative companies. To learn more, please visit www.boltthreads.com , www.mylo-unleather.com or @mylo_unleather on social.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

BOLT THREADS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@boltthreads.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.DNANYSE:DNALife Science Investing
DNA
Ginkgo Bioworks Completes Acquisition of Zymergen

Ginkgo Bioworks Completes Acquisition of Zymergen

Today, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, and Zymergen (Nasdaq: ZY) announced that Ginkgo has completed its previously announced acquisition of Zymergen. The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Ginkgo's platform by integrating strong automation and software capabilities as well as a wealth of experience across diverse biological engineering approaches.

"Today marks an important step in our long-term growth as we complete the Zymergen acquisition and welcome their world-class team to Ginkgo," said Jason Kelly , CEO and co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are excited to integrate Zymergen's capabilities into our platform and explore new and expanded partnerships and opportunities for their diverse array of product concepts currently under development."

Under the terms of the merger agreement entered into on July 24, 2022 , Zymergen stockholders received, for each share of Zymergen common stock, 0.9179 shares of Ginkgo Class A common stock. Zymergen shares will no longer be traded on Nasdaq. Ginkgo Class A common stock will continue to trade on NYSE under the ticker symbol DNA.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. Zymergen partners with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking, including the expected benefits of Ginkgo's acquisition of Zymergen, are based on management's current estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. These factors include, among other things, general economic and business conditions; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; judicial decisions; changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business acquisitions or disposals; litigation and the ability of the combined company to protect its intellectual property rights; and the timing and occurrence (or non-occurrence) of other events or circumstances that may be beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Ginkgo's and Zymergen's respective filings with the SEC, including the risk factors discussed in Ginkgo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in Zymergen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in Ginkgo's future filings with the SEC. Important risk factors could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those currently estimated by management, including, but not limited to, the risks that: Ginkgo is unable to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the acquisition; Ginkgo is unable to promptly and effectively integrate Zymergen's businesses, including retention of key personnel; Ginkgo management's time and attention is diverted on transaction related issues; disruption from the transaction makes it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; or adverse developments or outcomes of legal proceedings that are pending or instituted against Zymergen, Ginkgo or the combined company. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the results of operations, financial condition or cash flows of Zymergen or Ginkgo. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on Ginkgo's ability to realize the expected benefits from the acquisition. You are cautioned not to rely on Ginkgo's and Zymergen's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of such statements. Neither Zymergen nor Ginkgo assumes any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, as of any future date.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

ZYMERGEN INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@zymergen.com

IARPA, Ginkgo Bioworks and Draper Announce New Technologies to Detect Engineered DNA

IARPA, Ginkgo Bioworks and Draper Announce New Technologies to Detect Engineered DNA

- The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), the research and development arm of the U.S. Intelligence community, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming and Draper, a nonprofit engineering innovation firm, today announced the completion of IARPA's Finding Engineering-Linked Indicators ( FELIX) program . The program was created to augment and improve current biodetection and biosurveillance capabilities. Specifically, Ginkgo has developed a suite of new computational tools and Draper has developed a new experimental platform to help detect and identify when samples include genetically engineered biological systems. The results from the program will be presented on October 17, 2022 at 11am Eastern on YouTube.

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Collaboration with Merck to Improve Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Collaboration with Merck to Improve Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing

Ginkgo to engineer key biocatalytic enzymes for potential use in Merck's drug manufacturing processes

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in Merck's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing efforts. Through this collaboration, Ginkgo will leverage its extensive experience in cell engineering and enzyme design, as well as its capabilities in automated high throughput screening, manufacturing process developmentoptimization, bioinformatics and analytics to deliver optimal strains for expression of targeted biocatalysts.

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Circularis to Strengthen Capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Circularis to Strengthen Capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Circularis, a biotechnology company with a proprietary circular RNA and promoter screening platform. When circularized, RNA is much longer-lived in cells, improving its robustness as a potential therapeutic modality. The Circularis platform also allows ultra-high-throughput screening of promoters and other enhancers. Ginkgo is excited to welcome the Circularis team and platform to enable new solutions across bioproduction, RNA therapeutics, cell therapy, and gene therapy partnerships.

In recent years, Ginkgo has significantly expanded its work in cell and gene therapy, including a program to improve adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing in partnership with Biogen , and a program to develop AAV capsids with altered tropism and immunogenicity in partnership with Selecta Biosciences . The field of nucleic acid therapeutics is a promising novel therapeutic modality, and Ginkgo has worked on programs across the space, including with Moderna and Aldevron , and is actively engaged in improving circular RNA efficacy and manufacturing yields.

The Circularis platform strengthens Ginkgo's platform for development of cell and gene therapies, providing the capability to rapidly identify novel promoters with appropriate strength and tissue-specificity designed into customer specific delivery modalities. Leveraging Ginkgo's ability to explore large numbers of genetic designs, these promoter libraries can be explored in combination with modified therapeutic payloads and capsids to provide gene therapy developers a solution that works across any range of cell or organism models. Similarly, the Circularis platform will give Ginkgo the ability to rapidly identify context-specific promoters for cell therapy applications, such as those that modulate gene expression in the tumor microenvironment.

"Circularis has built an exceptional platform to screen gene expression regulatory elements, a need across the cell and gene therapy space," said Narendra Maheshri, Head of Mammalian Foundry at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are excited to leverage the strong expertise of the Circularis team to further develop circular RNA methods for therapeutic use, and can't wait to incorporate this technology into existing and upcoming cell programs across therapeutic applications as well as more broadly."

"Circularis was founded because we saw a need for better tools to control gene regulation in a range of species. Our team is incredibly proud of what we've built, and the opportunity to scale it on the Ginkgo platform means we're a major step closer to realizing this technology's potential," said Mat Falkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Circularis. "We are excited to bring the power of the Ginkgo platform to both Circularis' already existing customer base and future partners."

About Circularis

Circularis has been using the power of circRNA to control cells for the past eight years. Our novel biology has enabled new scales of experimental methods to help customers make advancements in gene therapy and treatment of rare diseases. Our advanced understanding of circular RNA across multiple cell types and organisms has guided our design towards a range of novel circular RNA materials for use in the growing field of RNA therapeutics.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the acquisition and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Adaptive Laboratory Evolution Company Altar

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Adaptive Laboratory Evolution Company Altar

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Altar, a French biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary adaptive evolution platform. A fleet of Altar's automated adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) instruments will be integrated into Ginkgo's Foundry to serve customers across food and beverage, biofuels, biomaterials, cosmetics, animal health and human health applications, among others. Ginkgo has successfully collaborated with Altar on customer programs historically and is excited to welcome them to the team.

Despite the immense progress in rational genome editing and high-throughput testing of engineered strains over the last decade, it often remains challenging to engineer microorganisms that meet target specifications under industrially relevant conditions due to the complexity and unknowns of the underlying genetics. For the development of certain phenotypes, such as those based on improved growth under normally unfavorable conditions, ALE can be a powerful approach to address this challenge. By incorporating Altar's ALE platform to Ginkgo's existing strain engineering capabilities, Ginkgo expects to be able to routinely engineer those target phenotypes that can be selected for based on their improved growth properties under defined process conditions, such as in the presence of otherwise inhibitory concentrations of a target end product or prohibitively high temperatures. Selected strains coming out of these ALE-based selections will then be characterized and further validated by Ginkgo's existing suite of test workflows.

"As the range of programs we work on continues to expand, it is imperative that we have the best tools in rational design as well as the ability to leverage the inherent diversity and creativity that emerges from evolutionary processes," said Nikos Reppas , Senior Director, Foundry Technology at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We're excited to welcome the Altar team to Ginkgo and look forward to integrating the Altar technology into Ginkgo's suite of offerings so we can better serve existing and future customers."

"We founded Altar to increase the feasibility and reduce time-to-market for bio-manufactured products," said Simon Trancart, CEO of Altar. "We've been working with Ginkgo for a few years now, and are thrilled to join the Ginkgo platform as we work to accomplish our mission at an even greater scale by collectively using biology to drive innovation across industries."

About Altar

Altar is specialized in the development of microorganisms for industrial applications. Altar's technology, which was developed in collaboration with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), automates Adaptive Laboratory Evolution and offers a unique capability to adapt microorganisms to the conditions required by industrial companies for their competitive utilization at commercial scale. Altar benefited from the support of the European Commission through the EIC Accelerator Pilot financing program. For more information, visit https://www.altar.bio/ .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the acquisition and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Strategic Reprioritization and Provides Corporate Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Strategic Reprioritization and Provides Corporate Update

- Company now focused on earlier stage engineered antibody drugs for cancer therapies, including new lead asset ARX517 –

- Revised focus and projected cost-reductions expected to extend cash runway into 2025 –

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 Study in Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 Study in Eosinophilic Esophagitis

-Represents second Phase 2 program for EP-104IAR, with initial data readout anticipated in H1, 2023-

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial of EP-104IAR in adult patients afflicted with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a rare disease that restricts the ability to swallow food and greatly impacts quality of life.

GreenLight Biosciences announces realignment to focus on near-term value drivers

GreenLight Biosciences announces realignment to focus on near-term value drivers

GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to bring effective and safe solutions to make food clean and affordable for everyone and dedicated to developing health solutions for every person on our planet, today announced a realignment to focus on key near-term value drivers and extend its cash runway.

Key changes include further optimizing GreenLight's organizational structure to better serve the company's operations and more efficiently support the research, development and commercialization of its plant health and human health pipelines, primarily by integrating GreenLight's platform team into the respective teams for human health and plant health. These integrations come with a staff reduction of approximately 25%.

Ambrx Biopharma to Host Corporate Update Conference Call

Ambrx Biopharma to Host Corporate Update Conference Call

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs), today announced the company will host a corporate update conference call and live webcast on October 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the company's strategic review of its development pipeline.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering via the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at: www.ambrx.com .

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Provides Update for Phase 2 Study in Knee Osteoarthritis for Lead Drug Candidate EP-104IAR

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Provides Update for Phase 2 Study in Knee Osteoarthritis for Lead Drug Candidate EP-104IAR

-- Clean Safety Review from Data Safety Monitoring Board Supports Addition of Diabetes Patients into the Trial --

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced updates to its Phase 2 trial which is evaluating EP-104IAR's efficacy and safety for the treatment of osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee.

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

