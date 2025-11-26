Boeing to Build 96 AH-64E Apache Helicopters for Poland

Boeing to Build 96 AH-64E Apache Helicopters for Poland

-  Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028
Poland is the 19th global operator of the Apache, and will have the largest fleet outside of the U.S.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] will produce AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for international customers, including 96 for the Polish Armed Forces, under a Foreign Military Sales contract awarded by the U.S. Army valued at nearly $4.7 billion. Poland's order represents the largest number of Apache aircraft ordered outside of the United States in the program's history.

With deliveries expected to begin in 2028, the Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) is already training pilots and maintainers on the attack helicopter. The MND currently leases eight aircraft from the U.S. Army.

"This important agreement allows us to begin building one of the largest and most formidable Apache fleets that the world has ever seen," said Christina Upah, vice president of Boeing's Attack Helicopter Programs. "Working closely with the Polish Armed Forces, we're focused on disciplined execution to help enhance Poland's defense capabilities and keep up with the strong demand for the most advanced attack helicopter."

Through an offset agreement announced last year between Boeing and the Polish MND, local industry will play a key role in performing maintenance and support of the Apache fleet. Boeing will also establish training programs and help develop a composite laboratory.

Boeing recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apache's first flight at its Mesa production facility. Today's E-model Apache has evolved to become the most proven, advanced configuration that brings unmatched lethality, survivability, connectivity and interoperability to the battlefield. In recent months, Boeing has delivered new Apaches to customers around the world, including the Australian Army, Indian Army and Royal Moroccan Air Force. Poland is the 19th global operator.

There are currently more than 1,300 Apaches operating worldwide, with sustainment and training support provided by Boeing Global Services.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

Contact
Andrew Africk
Boeing Communications
+1-610-379-6208
andrew.africk@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-to-build-96-ah-64e-apache-helicopters-for-poland-302627128.html

SOURCE Boeing

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

