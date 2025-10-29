Boeing Reports Third Quarter Results

Boeing Reports Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2025

  • 737 stabilized production at 38 per month; jointly agreed with FAA in October to increase to 42 per month
  • Revenue increased to $23.3 billion primarily reflecting 160 commercial deliveries
  • Earnings reflects impact of $4.9 billion charge associated with updated 777X certification timing
  • Operating cash flow of $1.1 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.2 billion
  • Total company backlog grew to $636 billion, including over 5,900 commercial airplanes

Table 1. Summary Financial Results

Third Quarter


Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change













Revenues

$23,270

$17,840

30 %

$65,515

$51,275

28 %













GAAP











Loss from operations

($4,781)

($5,761)

NM

($4,496)

($6,937)

NM

Operating margins

(20.5)

%

(32.3)

%

NM

(6.9)

%

(13.5)

%

NM

Net loss

($5,339)

($6,174)

NM

($5,982)

($7,968)

NM

Diluted loss per share

($7.14)

($9.97)

NM

($8.25)

($12.91)

NM

Operating cash flow

$1,123

($1,345)

NM

($266)

($8,630)

NM













Non-GAAP*











Core operating loss

($5,049)

($5,989)

NM

($5,283)

($7,769)

NM

Core operating margins

(21.7)

%

(33.6)

%

NM

(8.1)

%

(15.2)

%

NM

Core loss per share

($7.47)

($10.44)

NM

($9.22)

($14.52)

NM

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures." 

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] recorded third quarter revenue of $23.3 billion, reflecting improved operational performance and higher commercial delivery volume. GAAP loss per share of ($7.14) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($7.47) primarily reflect a pre-tax earnings charge of $4.9 billion on the 777X program, which increased the loss per share by $6.45. The company reported operating cash flow of $1.1 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.2 billion. Total company backlog at quarter end was $636 billion.

"With a sustained focus on safety and quality, we achieved important milestones in our recovery as we generated positive free cash flow in the quarter and jointly agreed with the FAA in October to increase 737 production to 42 per month," said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "While we are disappointed in the 777X schedule delay, the airplane continues to perform well in flight testing, and we remain focused on the work ahead to complete our development programs and stabilize our operations in order to fully recover our company's performance and restore trust with all of our stakeholders."

Table 2. Cash Flow

Third Quarter

Nine Months

(Millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating cash flow

$1,123

($1,345)

($266)

($8,630)

Less additions to property, plant & equipment

($885)

($611)

($1,986)

($1,582)

Free cash flow*

$238

($1,956)

($2,252)

($10,212)

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures." 

Operating cash flow was $1.1 billion in the quarter reflecting higher commercial deliveries, as well as working capital timing.

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances

Quarter End

(Billions)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

Cash and investments in marketable securities1

$23.0

$23.0

Consolidated debt

$53.4

$53.3

1 Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $23.0 billion, which remained stable compared to the prior quarter. The company maintains access to credit facilities of $10.0 billion, which remain undrawn.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes

Third Quarter


Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change













Deliveries

160

116

38 %

440

291

51 %













Revenues

$11,094

$7,443

49 %

$30,115

$18,099

66 %

Loss from operations

($5,353)

($4,021)

NM

($6,447)

($5,879)

NM

Operating margins

(48.3)

%

(54.0)

%

NM

(21.4)

%

(32.5)

%

NM

Commercial Airplanes third quarter revenue increased to $11.1 billion primarily reflecting higher deliveries. Third quarter operating margin was impacted by a charge on the 777X program.

The 737 program stabilized production at 38 per month in the quarter and jointly agreed with the Federal Aviation Administration in October to increase to 42 per month. The 787 program continued stabilizing production at seven per month and progressed on previously-announced investments to expand South Carolina operations. During the quarter, the company updated its assessment of the 777-9 certification timeline and now anticipates first delivery in 2027, resulting in a pre-tax earnings charge of $4.9 billion.

Commercial Airplanes booked 161 net orders in the quarter, including 50 787 airplanes for Turkish Airlines and 30 737-8 airplanes for Norwegian Group. Commercial Airplanes delivered 160 airplanes, the highest quarterly total since 2018, and backlog included over 5,900 airplanes valued at $535 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security

Third Quarter


Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change













Revenues

$6,902

$5,536

25 %

$19,817

$18,507

7 %

Earnings/(loss) from operations

$114

($2,384)

NM

$379

($3,146)

NM

Operating margins

1.7

%

(43.1)

%

NM

1.9

%

(17.0)

%

NM

Defense, Space & Security third quarter revenue of $6.9 billion and operating margin of 1.7 percent reflect stabilizing operational performance and higher volume.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security secured a contract from the U.S. Space Force to enhance strategic satellite communication capabilities and partnered with the Royal Australian Air Force to successfully demonstrate autonomous operational capabilities of the MQ-28 Ghost Bat. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security grew to $76 billion with 20 percent representing orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services

Third Quarter


Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change













Revenues

$5,370

$4,901

10 %

$15,714

$14,835

6 %

Earnings from operations

$938

$834

12 %

$2,930

$2,620

12 %

Operating margins

17.5

%

17.0

%

0.5 pts

18.6

%

17.7

%

0.9 pts

Global Services third quarter revenue was $5.4 billion driven by higher volume. Operating margin of 17.5 percent primarily reflects favorable commercial volume and mix.

In the quarter, Global Services captured an award from the U.S. Navy for the repair of F/A-18 aircraft landing gear and announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Korean Air focused on advancing predictive maintenance analytics.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information

Third Quarter

Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues







Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($96)

($40)

($131)

($166)

Loss from operations







Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($748)

($418)

($2,145)

($1,364)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

$268

$228

$787

$832

Other income, net

$276

$265

$924

$790

Interest and debt expense

($694)

($728)

($2,112)

($1,970)

Effective tax rate

(2.7)

%

0.8

%

(5.2)

%

1.8

%

Unallocated items, eliminations and other primarily reflects timing of allocations.

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings/(Loss), Core Operating Margins and Core Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Core operating earnings/(loss) is defined as GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margins is defined as Core operating earnings/(loss) expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings/(loss) per share is defined as GAAP Diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding the net earnings/(loss) per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins and core earnings/(loss) per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided on page 12 and 13.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 for a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, generally can be used to help identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, industry projections and outlooks, plans, objectives and goals, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate.

These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, production quality issues, commercial airplane production rates, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government, as well as the government shutdown and/or significant delays in U.S. government appropriations; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (7) competition within our markets; (8) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers, including tariffs, trade restrictions and government actions; (9) changes in accounting estimates; (10) our pending acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (Spirit), including the satisfaction of closing conditions in the expected timeframe or at all; (11) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures, including anticipated synergies and quality improvements related to our pending acquisition of Spirit; (12) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (13) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (14) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (15) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (16) management of a complex, global IT infrastructure; (17) compromised or unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (18) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (19) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (20) potential environmental liabilities; (21) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (22) credit rating agency actions and our ability to effectively manage our liquidity; (23) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (24) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; (25) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio; (26) the dilutive effect of future issuances of our common stock; and (27) the preferential treatment of our 6.00% mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:




Investor Relations:

Eric Hill or David Dufault BoeingInvestorRelations@boeing.com 

Communications:

Wilson Chow media@boeing.com 

 

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales of products

$54,911

$41,326

$19,642

$14,534

Sales of services

10,604

9,949

3,628

3,306

Total revenues

65,515

51,275

23,270

17,840








Cost of products

(54,522)

(43,384)

(22,737)

(18,413)

Cost of services

(8,516)

(8,293)

(2,908)

(2,934)

Total costs and expenses

(63,038)

(51,677)

(25,645)

(21,347)

2,477

(402)

(2,375)

(3,507)

Income/(loss) from operating investments, net

42

59

14

(15)

General and administrative expense

(4,427)

(3,623)

(1,522)

(1,085)

Research and development expense, net

(2,651)

(2,976)

(897)

(1,154)

Gain/(loss) on dispositions, net

63

5

(1)


Loss from operations

(4,496)

(6,937)

(4,781)

(5,761)

Other income, net

924

790

276

265

Interest and debt expense

(2,112)

(1,970)

(694)

(728)

Loss before income taxes

(5,684)

(8,117)

(5,199)

(6,224)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(298)

149

(140)

50

Net loss

(5,982)

(7,968)

(5,339)

(6,174)

Less: net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

3

(16)

(2)

(4)

Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders

(5,985)

(7,952)

(5,337)

(6,170)

Less: mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends
accumulated during the period

259




87


Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders

($6,244)

($7,952)

($5,424)

($6,170)

Basic loss per share

($8.25)

($12.91)

($7.14)

($9.97)

Diluted loss per share

($8.25)

($12.91)

($7.14)

($9.97)

 

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)


(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

September 30
2025

December 31
2024

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$6,173

$13,801

Short-term and other investments

16,811

12,481

Accounts receivable, net

3,314

2,631

Unbilled receivables, net

9,032

8,363

Current portion of financing receivables, net


207

Inventories

82,425

87,550

Other current assets, net

2,904

2,965

Assets held for sale

1,473



Total current assets

122,132

127,998

Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net

245

314

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,470 and
     $22,925

12,078

11,412

Goodwill

7,281

8,084

Acquired intangible assets, net

1,495

1,957

Deferred income taxes

44

185

Investments

1,050

999

Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $947 and $1,085

5,698

5,414

Total assets

$150,023

$156,363

Liabilities and equity


Accounts payable

$11,732

$11,364

Accrued liabilities

24,364

24,103

Advances and progress billings

57,962

60,333

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

8,742

1,278

Liabilities held for sale

524



Total current liabilities

103,324

97,078

Deferred income taxes

191

122

Accrued retiree health care

2,086

2,176

Accrued pension plan liability, net

5,714

5,997

Other long-term liabilities

2,350

2,318

Long-term debt

44,611

52,586

Total liabilities

158,276

160,277

Shareholders' equity:


Mandatory convertible preferred stock, 6.00% Series A, par value $1.00 -
20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued; aggregate
liquidation preference $5,750

6

6

     Common stock, par value $5.00 – 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;
     1,012,261,159 shares issued

5,061

5,061

Additional paid-in capital

19,218

18,964

     Treasury stock, at cost - 252,587,506 and 263,044,840 shares

(31,109)

(32,386)

Retained earnings

9,118

15,362

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,544)

(10,915)

Total shareholders' deficit

(8,250)

(3,908)

Noncontrolling interests

(3)

(6)

Total equity

(8,253)

(3,914)

Total liabilities and equity

$150,023

$156,363

 

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30

(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Cash flows – operating activities:


Net loss

($5,982)

($7,968)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:




Non-cash items – 


Share-based plans expense

343

310

Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contributions

1,173

1,315

Depreciation and amortization

1,417

1,327

Investment/asset impairment charges, net

32

48

Gain on dispositions, net

(63)

(5)

777X and 767 reach-forward losses

5,140

3,006

Other charges and credits, net

217

270

Changes in assets and liabilities – 


Accounts receivable

(836)

(275)

Unbilled receivables

(679)

(1,042)

Advances and progress billings

(2,065)

1,666

Inventories

(116)

(6,854)

Other current assets

227

(26)

Accounts payable

539

122

Accrued liabilities

574

327

Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred

93

(282)

Other long-term liabilities

(294)

(228)

Pension and other postretirement plans

(436)

(736)

Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net

274

258

Other

176

137

  Net cash used by operating activities

(266)

(8,630)

Cash flows – investing activities:


Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment

(1,986)

(1,582)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

5

46

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(50)

Proceeds from dispositions

35


Contributions to investments

(36,337)

(1,751)

Proceeds from investments

32,674

4,546

Supplier notes receivable

(292)

(494)

Repayments on supplier notes receivable


40

Purchase of distribution rights


(88)

Other


(14)

Net cash (used)/provided by investing activities

(5,901)

653

Cash flows – financing activities:


New borrowings

138

10,120

Debt repayments

(721)

(4,824)

Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements

(28)

(73)

Dividends paid on mandatory convertible preferred stock

(244)


Other

43

15

Net cash (used)/provided by financing activities

(812)

5,238

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

39

8

Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted

(6,940)

(2,731)

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year

13,822

12,713

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period

6,882

9,982

Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments

709

21

Cash & cash equivalents at end of period

$6,173

$9,961

 

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Summary of Business Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:






Commercial Airplanes

$30,115

$18,099

$11,094

$7,443

Defense, Space & Security

19,817

18,507

6,902

5,536

Global Services

15,714

14,835

5,370

4,901

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

(131)

(166)

(96)

(40)

Total revenues

$65,515

$51,275

$23,270

$17,840

Loss from operations:






Commercial Airplanes

($6,447)

($5,879)

($5,353)

($4,021)

Defense, Space & Security

379

(3,146)

114

(2,384)

Global Services

2,930

2,620

938

834

Segment operating loss

(3,138)

(6,405)

(4,301)

(5,571)

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

(2,145)

(1,364)

(748)

(418)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

787

832

268

228

Loss from operations

(4,496)

(6,937)

(4,781)

(5,761)

Other income, net

924

790

276

265

Interest and debt expense

(2,112)

(1,970)

(694)

(728)

Loss before income taxes

(5,684)

(8,117)

(5,199)

(6,224)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(298)

149

(140)

50

Net loss

(5,982)

(7,968)

(5,339)

(6,174)

Less: net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

3

(16)

(2)

(4)

Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders

(5,985)

(7,952)

(5,337)

(6,170)

Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends
accumulated during the period

259




87



Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders

($6,244)

($7,952)

($5,424)

($6,170)








Research and development expense, net:






Commercial Airplanes

$1,657

$1,852

$565

$779

Defense, Space & Security

618

728

198

234

Global Services

91

103

32

36

Other

285

293

102

105

Total research and development expense, net

$2,651

$2,976

$897

$1,154








Unallocated items, eliminations and other:






Share-based plans

($40)

$118

$11

$65

Deferred compensation

(150)

(100)

(70)

(51)

Amortization of previously capitalized interest

(64)

(70)

(22)

(24)

Research and development expense, net

(285)

(293)

(102)

(105)

Eliminations and other unallocated items

(1,606)

(1,019)

(565)

(303)

Sub-total (included in Core operating loss)

(2,145)

(1,364)

(748)

(418)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

588

608

198

148

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

199

224

70

80

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

787

832

$268

$228

Total

($1,358)

($532)

($480)

($190)

 

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited)


Deliveries

Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

Commercial Airplanes

2025

2024

2025

2024

737

330

229

121

92

767

20

15

6

6

777

29

11

9

4

787

61

36

24

14

Total

440

291

160

116










Defense, Space & Security







AH-64 Apache (New)

14

10

8

7

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

28

24

7

11

CH-47 Chinook (New)

1

2



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

9

7

2

2

F-15 Models

7

10

3

3

F/A-18 Models

12

5

3

1

KC-46 Tanker

9

10

4

5

MH-139

6

3

1

3

P-8 Models

4

4

2

1

     T-7A Red Hawk



1



1

     Commercial Satellites

4



2

Total1

94

76

32

34

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications


Total backlog (Dollars in millions)




September 30
2025

December 31
2024

Commercial Airplanes




$534,613

$435,175

Defense, Space & Security




76,084

64,023

Global Services




24,634

21,403

Unallocated items, eliminations and other




357

735

Total backlog




$635,688

$521,336









Contractual backlog




$598,551

$498,802

Unobligated backlog




37,137

22,534

Total backlog




$635,688

$521,336

 

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating loss, core operating margins, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of loss from operations, operating margins, and diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Third Quarter 2025

Third Quarter 2024


$ millions

Per Share

$ millions

Per Share

Revenues

$23,270


$17,840

Loss from operations (GAAP)

(4,781)


(5,761)

Operating margins (GAAP)

(20.5)

%

(32.3)

%







FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:





Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(198)


(148)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(70)


(80)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(268)


(228)

Core operating loss (non-GAAP)

($5,049)


($5,989)

Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

(21.7)

%

(33.6)

%







Diluted loss per share (GAAP)

($7.14)


($9.97)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($198)

($0.26)

($148)

($0.24)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(70)

(0.09)

(80)

(0.13)

   Non-operating pension income

(42)

(0.06)

(123)

(0.20)

   Non-operating postretirement income

(5)

(0.01)

(18)

(0.03)

   Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

66

0.09

77

0.13

Subtotal of adjustments

($249)

($0.33)

($292)

($0.47)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)

($7.47)


($10.44)







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in
millions)

759.9


618.6

1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

 

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating loss, core operating margins, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of loss from operations, operating margins, and diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Nine Months 2025

Nine Months 2024


$ millions

Per Share

$ millions

Per Share

Revenues

$65,515


$51,275

Loss from operations (GAAP)

(4,496)


(6,937)

Operating margins (GAAP)

(6.9)

%

(13.5)

%







FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:





Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(588)


(608)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(199)


(224)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(787)


(832)

Core operating loss (non-GAAP)

($5,283)


($7,769)

Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

(8.1)

%

(15.2)

%







Diluted loss per share (GAAP)

($8.25)


($12.91)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($588)

($0.78)

($608)

($0.99)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(199)

(0.26)

(224)

(0.36)

   Non-operating pension income

(127)

(0.17)

(368)

(0.60)

   Non-operating postretirement income

(14)

(0.02)

(55)

(0.09)

   Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

195

0.26

264

0.43

Subtotal of adjustments

($733)

($0.97)

($991)

($1.61)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)

($9.22)


($14.52)







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)

756.7


615.8

1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-reports-third-quarter-results-302598289.html

SOURCE Boeing

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Boeing CompanyBANYSE:BATech Investing
BA
The Conversation (0)
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our technical partners in the Belmonte (BA) Solar Glass Manufacturing project have confirmed that the exceptional purity of the silica sand from the Company's resources in the... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

(TheNewswire) Announces Expanded Drill Plan Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 29th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received final assay results including overlimits for the first batch of... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project... Keep Reading...
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver47 Identifies New Drill Targets Across the Adams Plateau Project, BC, Canada

Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Identifies New Drill Targets Across the Adams Plateau Project, BC, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 592 Metres Averaging 0.33% Cu at Gaspé

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report