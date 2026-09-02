Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to Speak at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference September 16

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to Speak at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference September 16

Boeing [NYSE: BA] President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg will speak at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 16 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The event webcast, as well as a subsequent transcript, can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of www.boeing.com/investors. Participants are encouraged to verify access to the webcast prior to the start of the event.

Contact
Investor Relations
BoeingInvestorRelations@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-ceo-kelly-ortberg-to-speak-at-morgan-stanley-laguna-conference-september-16-302867850.html

SOURCE Boeing

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