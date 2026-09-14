Boeing, American Airlines Complete First 737 MAX Landing Gear Exchange

Boeing, American Airlines Complete First 737 MAX Landing Gear Exchange

  • Milestone achievement confirms the program's effectiveness and the quality standards operators expect.
  • As Boeing expands global exchange availability, customers benefit from reduced AOG risk and improved maintenance predictability.

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and American Airlines announced the successful completion of the first landing gear exchange for a 737 MAX, marking a key milestone as the company extends its longstanding Landing Gear Exchange Program to the MAX platform. The exchange validates Boeing's ability to deliver fully overhauled, Boeing‑certified main and nose landing gear assemblies that arrive ready to install — reducing aircraft on‑ground time and easing spare‑parts burdens for operators.

An American Airlines 737 MAX on takeoff. Global Services recently completed the first landing gear exchange for a MAX airplane.

The Landing Gear Exchange Program has long provided customers with a practical alternative to buying and warehousing expensive spare gear. This first 737 MAX swap with American Airlines demonstrates the program's proven model — overhaul, certification and delivery of ready‑to‑install assemblies — is effective for the newest generation of Boeing single‑aisle aircraft.

"This milestone reinforces what our customers have known for years: Boeing's Landing Gear Exchange capability delivers predictable, safe and cost‑effective outcomes," said William Ampofo, senior vice president, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services. "Extending the program to the 737 MAX gives operators another proven tool to shorten downtime, manage costs and align heavy maintenance with operational needs."

For the completed 737 MAX exchange Boeing supplied an overhauled and certified landing gear assembly with installation kit. The swap validated the end‑to‑end process — from technical overhaul and paperwork through delivery — and proved the approach can be applied consistently to the MAX fleet.

Boeing is also increasing global overhaul capacity and coordinating with certified MRO partners to expand geographic availability and shorten lead times. Near term priorities include enlarging 737 MAX‑capable exchange inventory, adding forward‑exchange slots close to customer operations, and tracking operational metrics to quantify downtime and cost benefits as the program scales.

By enabling a forward exchange of certified assemblies, Boeing's solution helps airlines avoid lengthy in‑place overhauls and the risk of extended groundings. Operators can shift from holding high‑cost spare inventories to reserving forward‑exchange slots, freeing working capital and improving fleet predictability. Boeing manages the technical overhaul, incorporation of applicable service bulletins, certification and supplier coordination, transferring inventory and obsolescence risk away from operators.

For the completed 737 MAX exchange Boeing supplied overhauled and certified main and nose landing gear assemblies with installation kits (wheels, tires and brakes excluded). The swap validated the end‑to‑end process — from technical overhaul and paperwork through delivery — and proved the approach can be applied consistently to the MAX fleet.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

Contact
Name: Paula Horton
Boeing Communications
Mobile phone: 1-425-919-9251
Email address: paula.r.horton@boeing.com 

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

 

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