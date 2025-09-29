BOARDWALKTECH SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH GLOBAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM AND APPOINTS STEVE BENNET AS CFO

TSXV: BWLK,OTC:BWLKF) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, announces that it has signed a multi-year contract with a leading NYSE-listed global professional services firm.  The deal calls for the installation of Boardwalktech's Velocity product for Excel data management for a group of approximately 30 users within the client's finance subdivision. Management anticipates approximately $70,000 of Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") for the first year of deployment with an additional $40,000 of follow-on ARR.

"Companies continue to rely on the Boardwalktech Velocity product to aggregate, validate and provide an audit trail on mission-critical finance data," said Andrew Duncan , CEO of Boardwalktech. "Our Velocity clients take what was a manual process, using email to collaborate, and move into an enterprise-wide database solution that still uses Excel and the User Interface, greatly improving processes and reducing risks. Velocity eliminates days from the legacy manual processes and delivers information so decisions can be made faster. This initial contract has the potential to scale up meaningfully over time."

Appointment of New CFO

Boardwalktech announces that current director Steve Bennet has taken over as the Company's CFO. Mr. Bennet brings over 30 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer, investor, and/or board member of over 100 technology start-ups in the Silicon Valley entrepreneurial ecosystem, primarily in the software, Internet, and mobile sectors. Mr. Bennet is also the founder and managing director of the management consulting firm Bodega Partners. Mr. Bennet's executive roles as CFO include Rollbar, Xenio Systems, Qvivr, Callisto Media, Revel Systems, iControl Networks (acquired by Comcast), Appstores (acquired by InMobi), Greystripe (acquired by ValueClick), Fliqz (acquired by VBrick Systems), Valchemy (acquired by IBM), GolfWeb (acquired by CBS Sportsline), Orbital Data (acquired by Citrix), TextDigger (acquired by Federated Media), and Pharmacy TV Network (acquired by RMG Networks).

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America . For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated August 28, 2025 . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

