Blue Sky Uranium (OTCQB: BKUCFTSX-V: BSK), based in Vancouver focused on the Amarillo Grande deposit in Argentina today announced that CEO Niko Cacos and VP of Exploration Guillermo Pensado will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences.com on November 8 th 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 9-11 th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

About Blue Sky Uranium
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX.V: BSK; FSE: MAL2.F; OTC: BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production. The Company follows international best practices in exploration, with a focus on respect for the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Blue Sky Uranium
Shawn Perger
Investor Relations
778-686-0135
Perger@grossogroup.co

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


