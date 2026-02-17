Blue Sky Uranium Reports Detailed Modelling of Higher-Grade Domain Demonstrating Continuity in the Core Zone of the Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group, ("COAM") are pleased to provide details on the new area of higher-grade uranium mineralization within and immediately adjacent to the core of the Ivana Uranium Deposit at the Amarillo Grande Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina. This modelling was based on drilling data previously partially reported for the 2025 infill and expansion drill program (see January 12, 2026 news release). The new modelling focusses on an area in the southern core and flank of the Ivana deposit that was not adequately drill tested prior to the 2025 program due to access limitations. The newly-modelled higher-grade domain has a 505 metre by 132 metre footprint and ranges from 1 and 17metres thick. A total of 27 holes were drilled in the area (see Figure 1). Approximately 66% of this domain was included in the block model from the 2024 mineral resource estimate and 34% is outside of it.
Nikolaos Cacos, Blue Sky President & CEO commented, "Modelling of this higher-grade area within and adjacent to the core of the Ivana uranium/vanadium deposit gives us the opportunity to potentially add significant incremental pounds of uranium in future resource estimations. Importantly, this area is an extension of the core zone of the deposit, which our 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment indicated would be the starting area for potential mining. This expansion of the core zone may therefore also impact potential economics of the Ivana deposit during a future prefeasibility assessment".
Figure 1. Ivana Deposit Grade-Thickness Model with Drill Holes Contributing to New Higher Grade Zone.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12078/283925_0d921dbd64be3ac2_001full.jpg
Geological modeling, illustrated in the cross section shown in Figure 2, demonstrates the continuity of the core zone mineralization (ending with drill hole AGI-296 in the section) into this newly accessed area (starting with drill hole AGI-296 in the section). The 3D visualization in Figure 3 highlights the spatial relationship between the previously defined PEA 2024 core lower zone wireframe and the newly modelled higher-grade within and adjacent to it.
Figure 2. Section A-A' Demonstrating New Higher Grade Drill Results at Ivana Deposit
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12078/283925_0d921dbd64be3ac2_002full.jpg
Figure 3. Oblique 3-d Section Demonstrating New Higher Grade Area at Ivana Deposit
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12078/283925_0d921dbd64be3ac2_003full.jpg
The holes and intercepts considered for this assessment are presented in Table 1 below. Selected intercepts for all of these holes were previously reported in the January 12, 2026 news release; the intercepts reported in Table 1 below have been selected in most cases using a lower cutoff and in most cases, therefore, are longer than the ones reported in the January 12, 2026 news release. The completion of an updated geological model for the entire deposit incorporating the results of the recent infill drill program will be a next key step for moving the project forward towards a new resource estimation and prefeasibility-level studies.
Table 1. Drill Holes and Intervals Considered for Assessment of Higher Grade Zone
|HOLE_ID
|Easting
(m)
|Northing
(m)
|End of Hole (m)
|From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
| U3O8
(ppm)
| V
(ppm)
|AGI-1157
|3486986
|5524414
|92.46
|5
|18
|13
|943
|191
|AGI-1159
|3486852
|5524457
|92.48
|4
|17
|13
|922
|76
|AGI-1160
|3486784
|5524471
|92.71
|5
|18
|13
|787
|143
|AGI-1163
|3486803
|5524541
|92.54
|4
|19
|15
|754
|97
|AGI-1125
|3486600
|5524600
|92.48
|4
|18
|14
|541
|75
|AGI-1161
|3486717
|5524494
|92.47
|6
|21
|15
|504
|95
|AGI-1162
|3486735
|5524561
|92.57
|6
|19
|13
|501
|87
|AGI-1124
|3486532
|5524619
|92.57
|4
|13
|9
|404
|107
|AGI-1118
|3486653
|5524513
|92.47
|5
|18
|13
|394
|98
|AGI-1164
|3486871
|5524522
|92.51
|4
|21
|17
|359
|120
|AGI-1158
|3486919
|5524435
|92.49
|5
|16
|11
|318
|109
|AGI-1127
|3486620
|5524668
|92.77
|10
|19
|9
|288
|45
|AGI-1150
|3486554
|5524676
|92.68
|9
|19
|10
|287
|76
|AGI-1126
|3486642
|5524613
|92.55
|5
|18
|13
|257
|59
|AGI-1152
|3486635
|5524442
|92.52
|7
|18
|11
|236
|71
|AGI-1156
|3486969
|5524348
|92.51
|4
|8
|4
|164
|221
|AGI-1119
|3486582
|5524531
|92.48
|4
|14
|10
|162
|83
|AGI-1151
|3486486
|5524700
|92.63
|9
|12
|3
|148
|55
|AGI-1117
|3486699
|5524425
|92.42
|6
|14
|8
|119
|65
|AGI-1122
|3486395
|5524660
|92.76
|5
|12
|7
|87
|130
|AGI-1155
|3486905
|5524360
|92.61
|3
|6
|3
|61
|161
|AGI-1153
|3486766
|5524405
|92.63
|5
|6
|1
|61
|74
|AGI-1154
|3486834
|5524390
|92.67
|6
|8
|2
|59
|84
|AGI-1115
|3486492
|5524482
|92.75
|4
|6
|2
|49
|109
|AGI-1114
|3486424
|5524502
|92.86
|5
|6
|1
|48
|257
|AGI-1116
|3486564
|5524462
|92.67
|4
|8
|4
|47
|87
|AGI-1128
|3486552
|5524687
|92.72
|4
|8
|4
|36
|110
|Note: All holes were vertical, and the reported intervals are believed to represent true thickness.
Methodology and QA/QC
The drilling program was carried out by Patagonia Drilling using a FlexiROC D65 drill rig from Atlas Copco, an ore-control track-mounted rig adapted to reverse circulation with triple cyclone to reduce the dust loss during sampling and automatic sampling.
Samples were collected every metre and sent to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for preparation by drying, crushing to 70% <2mm, riffle splitter 250g and pulverize to 85% <75 µm. Pulps were sent to ALS in Lima, Peru for analysis of multi-elements ultra-trace method combining four acid digestion with Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") instrumentation. Digestion is performed on 0.25g of sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analytical analysis is performed with combinations of ICP-AES (Atomic Emission Spectrometry) & ICP-MS (Mass Spectrometry). Approximately every 10th sample, blank, duplicate, or standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence for quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") purposes, summing 579 QAQC samples included at entire program (10.5%). The internal assessment of the QA/QC data for the infill program determined that the analytical results reported herein are within standard industry limits.
Qualified Persons
The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Ivana Minerales S.A.
Ivana Minerales S.A. is the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and its partner Abatare Spain, S.L.U. to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit in Rio Negro Province of Argentina. The activities of JVCO are subject to the earn-in transaction (the "Agreement") in which COAM will fund cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9% indirect equity interest in the Ivana deposit, and then has the further right to earn up to an 80% equity interest in JVCO by completion of a feasibility study and funding the costs and expenditures up to US$160,000,000 to develop and construct the project to commercial production, subject to the terms and conditions in the Agreement. JVCO also has a Call Option to acquire a 100% interest in all or part of certain exploration targets owned by Blue Sky's 100% held subsidiary, subject to certain conditions. For additional details, please refer to the News Release dated February 27, 2025, as well as the Company's latest Financial Statements & MD&A available at blueskyuranium.com.
About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director
