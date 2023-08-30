Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Blockmate Announces Board Changes

Blockmate Announces Board Changes

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (OTCQB: MATEF) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") announces that Mr David Wong has resigned as Chairman and Director of Blockmate effective today.

The Board would like to thank Mr Wong for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Concurrently, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Domenic Carosa, a current member of the Board, as the new Chairman of Blockmate.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at: https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MATE:CA
Blockmate Ventures
Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE)

Blockmate Ventures


Blockmate Ventures
