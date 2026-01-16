BlackRock to Change Primary Listing Venue for Four iShares ETFs

BlackRock will change the primary listing venue for four iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The following ETFs are scheduled to move on or around Monday, February 23, 2026.

Ticker

Name

Current Exchange

New Exchange

GMMF

iShares Government Money Market ETF

NYSE Arca

NYSE

PMMF

iShares Prime Money Market ETF

NYSE Arca

NYSE

SGOV

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

NYSE Arca

NYSE

SHV

iShares 0–1 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Nasdaq

NYSE

The last trading day on their current exchanges will be Friday, February 20, 2026, and the first day of trading at the NYSE will be Monday, February 23, 2026.

BlackRock is committed to delivering the market quality and liquidity investors expect from iShares ETFs, providing efficient access and dependable execution across all market environments.

Current shareholders are not required to take any actions as a result of these changes.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

Important Information

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in the value of debt securities. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the debt issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency and its return and yield will fluctuate with market conditions.

Actively managed funds do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index, may have higher portfolio turnover, and may charge higher fees than index funds due to increased trading and research expenses.

iShares Prime Money Market ETF: You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Unlike a traditional money market fund, the Fund operates as an exchange traded fund ("ETF"). As an ETF, the Fund's shares will be traded on an exchange and will generally fluctuate in accordance with changes in net asset value ("NAV") per share as well as the relative supply of, and demand for, shares on the exchange. Because the share price and NAV of the Fund will fluctuate, when shares are sold (or redeemed, in the case of an Authorized Participant), they may be worth more or less than what was originally paid for them. The Fund may impose a fee upon sale of shares by Authorized Participants. The Fund generally must impose a fee when net sales of Fund shares exceed certain levels. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

iShares Government Money Market ETF: You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund will seek to qualify as a "government money market fund," it will not seek to maintain a stable net asset value ("NAV") per share using the amortized cost method of valuation. Instead, the Fund will calculate its NAV per share based on the market value of its investments. In addition, unlike a traditional money market fund, the Fund operates as an exchange traded fund ("ETF"). As an ETF, the Fund's shares will be traded on an exchange and will generally fluctuate in accordance with changes in NAV per share as well as the relative supply of, and demand for, shares on the exchange. Because the share price and NAV of the Fund will fluctuate, when shares are sold (or redeemed, in the case of an Authorized Participant), they may be worth more or less than what was originally paid for them. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

This material is provided for educational purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice or an investment recommendation within the meaning of federal, state or local law. You are solely responsible for evaluating and acting upon the education and information contained in this material. BlackRock will not be liable for direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information obtained from these materials or from any other source mentioned. BlackRock does not render any legal, tax or accounting advice and the education and information contained in this material should not be construed as such. Please consult with a qualified professional for these types of advice.

The iShares and BlackRock Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

©2025 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BlackRock are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

Not FDIC Insured; No Bank Guarantee;
May Lose Value

MEDIA CONTACT

Joanna Yau
joanna.yau@blackrock.com
646-856-7274

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BLK
