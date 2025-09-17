BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on September 24, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on September 29, 2025 .

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.051
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.117
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.063
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.172
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.146
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.193
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.168
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.216
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.055
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.194
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.087
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.074
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.208
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.077
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.323
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.239
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.171
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.151
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.111
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF ( 1) XAGG.U $0.068
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.096
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.149
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.123
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.134
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ( 1) XCBU.U $0.112
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG $0.090
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.139
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.084
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.436
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.338
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.073
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF ( 1) XDG.U $0.047
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.063
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.117
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF ( 1) XDU.U $0.047
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.058
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.126
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.064
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.204
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.112
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.265
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.100
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.203
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.114
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.185
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF ( 1) XFLI.U $0.134
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.179
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.167
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.050
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.041
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.116
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.075
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.072
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.081
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.084
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.281
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.071
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.122
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.146
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.033
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.145
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.101
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.079
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.230
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF ( 1) XMU.U $0.166
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.333
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.067
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.074
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.070
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.054
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.062
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.121
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.149
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ( 1) XSHU.U $0.110
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.056
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.100
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.100
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.152
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.180
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF ( 1) XSTP.U $0.130
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.094
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.111
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.127
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF ( 1) XTLT.U $0.093
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH $0.103
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT $0.102
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF ( 1) XTOT.U $0.074
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.123
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.182
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.173
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.100
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.155
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF ( 1) XUU.U $0.112
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.139

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUU.U

Estimated September Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The September cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.107


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about September 23, 2025 , which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca .

About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.BlackRock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1600+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.7 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


×