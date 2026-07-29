BlackBerry to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today that John Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with investors at Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference.

Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference

Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the event will be available on BlackBerry's investor relations website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

BlackBerry. Safe. Certified. Secure

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

###

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

blackberrybb:cctsx:bbnyse:bbmobile investing
BB:CC
The Conversation (0)
Edgewater Wireless CEO Positions Reliable Connectivity as Critical Infrastructure for AI and Autonomous Systems

Edgewater Wireless CEO Positions Reliable Connectivity as Critical Infrastructure for AI and Autonomous Systems

(TheNewswire) EE Times thought-leadership article reinforces Edgewater's strategy as industry focus shifts from peak speed to predictable wireless performance July 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF), the... Keep Reading...
cell phone lying on table with app icons floating above it

How to Invest in Mobile Apps

The ubiquity of mobile devices and their prominence in everyday life has led to the development of mobile apps for everything from gaming and dating to banking and stock trading.Mobile apps began rising to prominence in 2007 with the launch of the iPhone, which heralded a new era in connectivity... Keep Reading...
Icons for various apps floating above a smartphone.

Social Media Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

The world’s largest social media platforms have revolutionized the way people connect on the internet, and the companies behind these platforms can offer major investment opportunities.This year's strong rally in technology stocks, led by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), is a clear example of the... Keep Reading...
person using credit card to pay for something on their phone

Mobile Investing in Australia

After lagging behind for a prolonged period, Australia's tech sector is ramping up at an accelerated pace. The tech sector is now equivalent to 8.5 percent of the country's GDP as of the end of 2021, an increase of 26 percent since the onset of COVID-19 through June 2021 and a massive 79 percent... Keep Reading...
How to Invest in Mobile Technology

How to Invest in Mobile Technology

From texting and social media to shopping and banking online, mobile devices have become central to modern life, and the industry is poised for even more growth moving forward.The mobile device space encompasses items such as mobile phones, handheld computers and other similar personal portable... Keep Reading...
DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Software Services Contract with Leading International NFP Organization

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Software Services Contract with Leading International NFP Organization

Initial $250k Spend for One-Month Global Environmental Education Campaign, Distributed in Six Continents, Leveraging Hashoff 2.0 for TikTokDGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB :DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has signed a new software services... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Resumes Drilling at Kuma; First Assays Pending

Ni-Co Énergie Nomme Robert Wares, Géo., à Titre de Conseiller Technique et Annonce l'Octroi d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Ni-Co Energy Appoints Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor and Announces Grant of Stock Options

Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic

Related News

base metals investing

Sankamap Resumes Drilling at Kuma; First Assays Pending

base metals investing

Ni-Co Énergie Nomme Robert Wares, Géo., à Titre de Conseiller Technique et Annonce l'Octroi d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

base metals investing

Ni-Co Energy Appoints Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor and Announces Grant of Stock Options

gold investing

Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic

precious metals investing

Tinka Announces Appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs

gold investing

Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report