BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results on April 9, 2026

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the events section of the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 9385158.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET on April 9, 2026, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 and entering Replay Access Code 9489234.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for fiscal year 2027:

Q1 2027

Q2 2027

Q3 2027

Q4 2027

Quarter start

Mar 1, 2026

June 1, 2026

Sept 1, 2026

Dec 1, 2026

Quarter end

May 31, 2026

Aug 31, 2026

Nov 30, 2026

Feb 28, 2027

Planned Earnings Date

June 25, 2026*

Sept 24, 2026*

Dec 17, 2026*

Apr 8, 2027*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

###

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



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