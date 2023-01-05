Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

BlackBerry Introduces QNX Accelerate, Announces Global Availability of BlackBerry QNX RTOS and QNX OS for Safety in AWS Marketplace

Leading Tier 1 automotive supplier Continental utilizing solution to create 'automotive metaverse'-like environment for software development

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today introduced QNX® Accelerate an initiative that makes the cloud-enabled version of the company's industry-leading QNX® Neutrino® Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® OS for Safety available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Running in a cloud environment, this milestone for embedded systems development helps enable mission-critical application developers worldwide to accelerate development cycles and reduce time to market for new, innovative solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). An industry preview at AWS re:Invent 2022 in November received an enthusiastic response, and shortly the cloud-enabled QNX RTOS and QNX OS for Safety will be widely available to mission-critical embedded systems developers across industries including automotive, robotics, medical devices, industrial controls and aerospace & defense.

"Our market leading QNX Neutrino OS and safety certified QNX OS are now powered by the cloud to help our customers reduce complexity, accelerate innovation and cut costs throughout the entire product lifecycle. Our foundational OS software in the cloud is also a core helper for our customers who are adopting third party tools for simulation and validation at scale," said Grant Courville , Vice President, Products and Strategy, BlackBerry QNX. "We're thrilled to have taken an important step in our journey towards providing environmental parity between embedded systems and the cloud by making our QNX OS for Safety available on AWS."

At CES 2023, BlackBerry QNX will showcase the QNX Neutrino RTOS as an Amazon Machine Image (AMI), running on an instance of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) powered by AWS Graviton2 processors. The demonstration will illustrate how developers can leverage "hardware in the cloud" to help streamline the development, testing, and integration of foundational automotive software.

Early access versions of the OS in the Cloud project were made available to select OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, including Marelli and Continental, both leading Tier 1 global automotive suppliers who are currently trialing the solution in the development of their next generation automotive technology.

"Migrating our core software stack to the QNX cloud has been a game-changer for our virtual software development and validation efforts, significantly boosting the efficiency of our developers and improving overall time-to-market for new features in the vehicle. This is essential for Continental Automotive Edge (CAEdge) our modular multi-tenant hardware and software framework that connects the vehicle to the cloud," said Martin Stamm , Technical Lead of the CAEdge framework at Continental. "The environmental parity between the Graviton instances on AWS and the physical vehicle computer allow us to directly deploy the same binaries to the cloud and to the vehicle, marking a very significant first step in our vision towards delivering Software Defined Vehicles, that are built, tested and validated virtually in software before being physically created. We are on our way towards an Automotive Metaverse-like developer environment and QNX will ensure we get there."

"At AWS, we're dedicated to providing a path for the auto industry to a software-defined future, combining the power of the cloud with the expertise of our team, our customers, and our AWS Partners," said Wendy Bauer , general manager of Automotive at AWS. "We saw palpable excitement at our AWS re:Invent conference and now at CES OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers like Continental are reaching new, significant milestones. I'm confident the industry will realize its vision of transformation with the power of AWS Graviton2 processors, the elasticity of the cloud, and environmental parity throughout the development process."

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings, including BlackBerry Accelerate, will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.  Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin Demonstration at CES 2023

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology for its next-generation, Android Automotive-based  proof of concept demonstration at CES 2023. Garmin's Unified Cabin™ brings together multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip).

A designated Tier 1 automotive OEM supplier whose connected in-vehicle solutions are sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and value, Garmin provides infotainment and other vehicle electronics hardware and software to leading manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Geely.

BlackBerry will provide Garmin with the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor . Garmin chose BlackBerry QNX because of the company's deep expertise and strong track record of providing leading edge embedded software solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security, along with the company's support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0).

"We are excited to again collaborate with BlackBerry QNX to bring together multiple operating systems onto a single SoC used in Garmin's Unified Cabin," said Craig Puder , vice president of Garmin Automotive OEM engineering. "Our strategic relationship grows stronger as automobile manufacturers seek safe and robust ways to safely run Android Automotive and RTOS simultaneously."

"We're pleased to have been selected by Garmin, a perennial innovator whose products have enabled people to travel with confidence both on and off the road for decades," said Grant Courville , VP, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "We have a long history of collaboration with Garmin, and we look forward to helping them drive even more automotive digital cockpit innovation based on our products."

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, Garmin's Unified Cabin™ incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. These provide the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 215 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

The Garmin Unified Cabin™ with BlackBerry QNX technology will be shown at CES 2023 in the Garmin Booth #3641 in the West Hall.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

About Garmin and Garmin Automotive OEM

Garmin has revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor recreation industries with innovative GPS-enabled products and technologies for more than 30 years. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland , and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States , Taiwan and the United Kingdom . For more information, visit Garmin.com .

Garmin Automotive OEM has cultivated key relationships with leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Geely and Yamaha to be the provider of a variety of hardware and software solutions for their vehicles. These range from embedded computing models and infotainment systems that provide a broad range of functionality, to integrated camera solutions, embedded navigation solutions, and precise positioning technology solutions. Garmin Auto OEM solutions support not only the infotainment system in the vehicle, but also key advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality as well. For more information, email our media team , connect with us on LinkedIn , or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem .

Purpose Investments Debuts Yield Shares, the World's First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs

Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments"), a modern investment firm known for its globally innovative, client-centric products, is excited to announce the launch of Yield Shares by Purpose ("Yield Shares"), as described in the table below, the world's first yield-focused single-stock ETFs, which will begin trading today on the NEO Exchange Inc.

Yield Shares by Purpose are designed to offer investors a new tool to maximize yield in their portfolios. With Yield Shares, investors will earn enhanced monthly distribution yield through an investment in funds holding some of the world's most widely held stocks, such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Tesla, while maintaining exposure to the underlying individual stock's performance.

Sierra Wireless Offers Critical Communications Solution for First Responders and Extended Public Safety Users with FirstNet

Sierra Wireless offers FirstNet ® connectivity as part of a full device-to-cloud solution

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that it's providing first responders and extended public safety community access to a full solution which includes FirstNet connectivity along with Sierra Wireless modules and routers. The devices that are part of this solution are FirstNet Ready ® in the United States and deliver a reliable, highly secure solution to further public safety capabilities and strengthen incident response.

BlackBerry to Host Investor Q&A at CES 2023

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today confirmed it will host an interactive Q&A with management regarding its exciting announcements and demonstrations at CES 2023.  Investors will have the opportunity to hear more and ask questions about the key developments for BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY™ to be showcased at the booth.

Who:
Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT
John Wall , SVP , Head of BlackBerry QNX
Vito Giallorenzo , SVP , Chief Operating Officer IoT and Head of Corporate Development
Tim Foote , VP, Investor Relations

Date/Time: Friday, January 6, 2023 , at 1:00pm PT

Hybrid in-person and virtual interactive Q&A

Register here for the webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5 – 8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.  Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Human Horizons Selects BlackBerry to Power Its Ultra-Futuristic Digital GT, HiPhi Z Vehicle

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Human Horizons a leading Chinese new mobility and intelligent driving technology company, has selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power the autonomous driving controller and intelligent digital cockpit controller of its second flagship vehicle, the HiPhi Z .

Leveraging the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) , QNX® OS for Safety and QNX® Hypervisor , the HiPhi Z combines the latest in technological innovation with style and comfort, offering customers an unparalleled next-level driving experience.

Designed with intuitive functionality and advanced digital features, the HiPhi Z boasts an ultra-futuristic spaceship-like digital cockpit and is equipped with a cutting-edge AI voice assistant, the HiPhi Bot, which can enhance multiple aspects of the driving and passenger experience. For instance, by listening to the driver's voice and identifying their position in the vehicle, the HiPhi Bot can turn the central control screen to the most ergonomically friendly angle, nod and greet the driver. It can even make refined movements in time with the beat of the in-car music, just like a dancer.

In the vehicle's digital cockpit, the highly reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor also provide HiPhi Z with outstanding design flexibility and scalability. The QNX Hypervisor allows for multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating system environments to be consolidated onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development time and long-term costs of ownership while ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

"BlackBerry's pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation is why OEMs look to us to help power these complex new vehicle architectures," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Channel, Partners and Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry IoT. "We are pleased to collaborate with Human Horizons on Digital Cockpit, Autonomous Driving, High Performance Compute (HPC) and Central Gateway technologies to build innovative smart vehicles that are safely driving the future of mobility."

"Human Horizons is focused on bringing futuristic cars to life with connected, intelligent, safe and advanced technology. We are excited to launch the HiPhi Z, alongside the HiPhi X, as our dual flagship models," said Mark Stanton, CTO of Human Horizons. "BlackBerry is a trusted partner and collaborating with them allows us to achieve our '3-Smart' strategic blueprint, supporting the development of smart cars, smart transportation, and smart cities. Together we are helping to underpin a smarter and more technologically sophisticated future, without sacrificing safety, security or reliability."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

About HiPhi
HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons
Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on December 20, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday December 20, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link ( here ) or through the Company's investor webpage ( BlackBerry.comInvestors ) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 20, 2022 , using the same webcast link ( here ) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 3651702.

The target date for the earnings announcements for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 is March 30 , 2023.  The quarter began on December 1, 2022 and will end on February 28 , 2023.  The target announcement date is for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

